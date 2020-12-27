SHERILL, Iowa — Dubuque County Conservation staff and board members have been working on making improvements for hikers and recreationalists at Finley’s Landing, with new amenities to be open this winter and spring.
Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said these efforts include volunteers laying out woodchips on Finley’s Landing trails that haven’t seen use for a while.
“It’s more of a remote park. You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere out there,” he said. “I think the trails that were there, once they’re completely restored and repaired, I think people are going to be really pleased.”
Work couldn’t begin on the trails until after the old suspension bridge was replaced, a project completed in the fall. The old bridge was washed out in floods several times over the years, Preston said, and staff could no longer repair it or get to trails across the creek.
“We didn’t have any access to get any equipment across. You had to swim across the creek,” he said. “It was just flood after flood. I think I camped out there when I was a Cub Scout, so that bridge had probably been there since the mid-’80s.”
Work on the new Finley’s Landing pavilion will also be done soon, Preston said, with the structure ready for use by the spring. The campground at Finley’s Landing also recently received an electrical update, and now campsites have WiFi access, as well.
Conservation staff also are planning an “Illuminate the Night” hike at Finley’s Landing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 8, starting in the campground and continuing through the area with lights set up along the trail.
Those interested in the event can register through the Swiss Valley Nature Center Facebook page. Naturalist Kaytlan Moeller, who’s planning the event, said they will be staggering hikers every 15 minutes to allow people to distance if they want and eliminate parking issues.
More than 300 people came out several weeks ago to do a similar hike at Heritage Trail, Moeller said. The Finley’s Landing hike will utilize about a mile and a half of trails now reopened.
“It’s a little bit more rugged in the sense that there’s going to be some rolling hills,” she said. “But since it’s further away from Dubuque, there’s going to be less light pollution.”
Until the temperature begins to warm again, Preston said he still anticipates lots of people bundling up and continuing to spend time at conservation parks, an activity that saw increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. People are still out using trails, he said, and hopefully people will be able to start snowshoeing and ice fishing once conditions for those activities improve.
“I expect the heavy use to continue, even for the next several years,” Preston said. “Lots of people had their first time visiting our area (this summer) or hadn’t been there in years. I think the heavy use will continue.”