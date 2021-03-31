Organizers of a new bike-riding event announced major revisions to this year’s event.
The changes will significantly impact the size and scope of the event and eliminate Dubuque’s planned role as a key host community.
Iowa’s Ride originally was to launch in 2020, with Dubuque as its starting point, but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers then billed the 2021 event as a weeklong ride that would begin in Dubuque on July 18 and conclude in Rock Rapids on July 24.
Now, the ride will take place from July 16 to 18, officials announced Tuesday. Rather than traversing the whole state, the event will be based out of Eldora.
Iowa’s Ride was intended to rival the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Changes to Iowa’s Ride were attributed to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the lack of available facilities that could host bike riders.
“We had several of our small community schools or city facilities that were still not comfortable opening their facilities needed for overnight camping throughout this upcoming summer,” officials wrote.