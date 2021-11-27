Dubuque County Conservation staff reported recently that hundreds of volunteers had logged thousands of collective hours improving area parks in the past year, becoming an integral part of the scope of work performed in that time.
For the first time in his yearly report to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, department Executive Director Brian Preston included an annual volunteer summary. That, he said, was because volunteers play a growing role in the department’s operations.
Altogether, Preston said, 750 individual volunteers had donated their time in one way or another. That time totaled 2,610 hours of work throughout the year. Preston said that according to the State of Iowa, that many volunteer hours was valued at more than $75,000 in savings to the county.
“These are pretty impressive totals,” he said. “The bulk have been spent here at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, but we’ve had over 200 hours on the Heritage Trail, almost 200 hours at New Wine Park and another 100 at other areas. We are truly thankful.”
Of those hours, 800 were spent on construction projects such as building foot bridges or improving trails. Citizen science came to over 500 hours. Restoration of the county’s remnant prairies made up another almost 450 hours.
Whereas staff at some organizations could grow overwhelmed or frustrated with a large, eager volunteer corps, Preston said his department continues to appreciate the help more and more.
“Kaytlan (Moeller) and the other naturalists have really been reaching out to volunteers and working hard to get those numbers up,” he said. “The staff has really bought into the value the volunteers bring to the parks and what they’re able to accomplish. They’re even more willing to work with the volunteers to come up with projects because they know they can’t do it all themselves.”
Jim Rowling, president of the Friends of the Dubuque County Conservation Board, told the board that conservation staff had come to help volunteers in return.
“Last week, we were helping on the Heritage Trail,” he said. “There were eight volunteers, but tools for four. We made the comment that, ‘If we’re going to get volunteers, let’s make sure there are enough tools.’ When we arrived there this morning, they had a truck-full of new loppers and another chainsaw. It made volunteers feel like they are really worthwhile.”
Preston and board members said they hope and expect for volunteer opportunities and volunteer work to only continue to grow in years to come.