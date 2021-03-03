ASBURY, Iowa — Authorities on Tuesday announced that they found nothing suspicious about a fire that destroyed a mobile home and killed a dog outside of Asbury one day earlier.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department announced that “nothing was found to be suspicious about the cause of the fire” in the mobile home on Lot 17 at Lore Mound Mobile Home Park, just northwest of Asbury.
The blaze was reported at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, and firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed. A dog inside was killed.
No people were home at the time of the fire.
Two neighboring mobile homes sustained minor damage.
Asbury Fire Chief Dave Grass said Monday that the fire appeared to start in the living room area, which the homeowner reported was the location of the entertainment center.