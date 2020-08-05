A bowling alley that has served the Dubuque area for more than six decades soon will close its doors permanently.
Creslanes Bowling Alley and Pro Shop, 255 S. Main St. in Dubuque, will close Friday, Aug. 14, according to a spokesman for the bowling alley’s owner, Crescent Electric Supply Co.
Jeff Lampe, vice president of marketing for Crescent Electric, explained that the circumstances surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted the difficult decision.
“That was the primary driver, plain and simple,” said Lampe. “It was the unprecedented challenges in the economy posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Creslanes Bowling Alley first opened in the summer of 1959. At the time, the facility garnered attention as an architectural marvel.
It was billed as the first Iowa building to be constructed of multiple barrel cement vaults, according to a Telegraph Herald report. About 6 million pounds of concrete were supplied by the Ready-Mix Concrete Co. of Dubuque to make the project possible.
Over the years, it became better known as a recreational hotspot in Dubuque.
Lampe hopes that will be the enduring legacy of the business.
“I am hoping people remember it as a local gathering place that was focused on entertainment and a family-first atmosphere,” he said. “It was very much woven into the fabric of the local sports scene.”
Creslanes employs 25 workers, according to operations manager Heath Kohl.
He acknowledged that the impending closure raises questions about the large tournaments that were frequently held at the alley.
Creslanes hosted the annual Big 10 Tournament, as well as the yearly Junior Big 10 Tournament.
While details haven’t been ironed out for either event, Kohl expressed confidence that at least the junior tournament would be able to continue at another venue.
“I will make sure to continue that,” said Kohl. “It is something the kids always looked forward to, and the way we grew the youth (bowling) down here over the years is something we are very proud of.”
Kevin Scheffert, general manager of Creslanes, also has fond memories of the Big 10 Tournament.
“The tournaments were great for the bowlers, but also great for the spectators,” he said. “People would come and watch and that was the kind of thing that got the kids involved in the sport of bowling.”
Scheffert took pride in how the bowling alley helped get a new generation involved in the sport.
“We got to know a lot of them, from junior league up until high school,” he said.
For two area high schools, the closure of Creslanes raises immediate questions.
Hempstead High School and Dubuque Senior High School both have recently used Creslanes as their home bowling alleys.
Roger Poling, head coach for Hempstead’s bowling team, said that Cherry Lanes, located within Diamond Jo Casino, is the only other Dubuque bowling alley that is large enough to host a meet. At this point, however, he is unsure how things will play out in the upcoming season.
“It is early August, and our season doesn’t start until November,” Poling said. “So fortunately, we have a little time to figure things out before the season starts.”
For many bowlers, Creslanes has been a focal point of their recreational and social lives.
Dubuque resident Tom Kramer, who coaches the Wahlert Catholic High School bowling team, said he has always enjoyed his visits to the bowling alley.
“The people who managed it were always so friendly,” he said. “It’s no surprise they were able to keep it going for so many years. They created a great atmosphere.”
And while he is sad to see the bowling alley go, he is thankful he still has another week or so to squeeze in one final game.
“A couple friends and I were already talking about it,” he said. “We need to bowl one last game there before they close.”