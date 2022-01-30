Three candidates announced last week their intentions to run for the Dubuque County attorney’s office.
Incumbent County Attorney C.J. May III, a Democrat, confirmed that he would be running for reelection. He has served in the office since 2019, after winning in 2018 with 58% of the vote over Republican Scott Nelson’s 42%.
This week, Nelson confirmed that he will again run for the office this year.
May will also face at least one other Democrat in a primary first, however, as Dubuque criminal defense attorney Sam Wooden announced his candidacy this week.
Scott NelsonNelson told the Telegraph Herald that the issues which inspired him to seek the county attorney’s office in 2018 continue to drive him now.
“I look at that office as something that needs fixing,” he said. “I have the experience needed to get that done.”
Nelson has worked specifically in criminal law for 30 years, which he said sets him apart from the field. That experience, he said, would benefit each area of the office which he believes needs to improve, including inspiring the rest of the county attorney’s office.
“When I was a young attorney, I had the pleasure of learning from some of the best trial lawyers ever,” he said. “That doesn’t happen anymore. There’s nobody there who can mentor the young lawyers. They need some experience and mentoring. As they do, they’ll get much better judgment. As they get better judgment, they will work more efficiently.”
Nelson said efficiency is something to improve in the office.
“(It matters) in terms of how one approaches a case,” he said. “They need to get on their cases earlier, do earlier evaluations. They need to get back to investigators to fill the holes that are needed early. Then they can focus on the things that really matter.”
Nelson critiqued the recent departure of attorneys from the county attorney’s office during May’s tenure.
“Some of the most experienced attorneys have left,” he said. “You’ve got young attorneys who need mentoring.”
Nelson said he intends to be firm but fair if elected and has some particular issues he believes need more attention.
“I don’t have a lot of tolerance for violent crime,” he said. “That has gotten out of hand.”
Recidivism in the justice system would also be a focus, Nelson said.
“I will give people a chance to get turned around, but when they keep coming back and coming back, you have to do something,” he said. “I put a priority on the large quantity of drugs, sex crimes and human trafficking. I will not dismiss human trafficking cases.”
Nelson lost to May by more than 6,000 votes in 2018. But, Nelson said, he is confident in a stronger performance this time.
“In 2018, I had no money and no idea what I was doing (as a candidate),” he said. “I just had a desire to go in and do my part. This time I have some experience, will start with some cash in the bank and have some very fine people who are going to help me in that.”
Nelson has a fundraising event scheduled at the Peosta Community Center on Feb. 12, with U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and a host of other area Republicans.
Sam WoodenAttorney Sam Wooden has worked in criminal law since 2010 and practiced in Dubuque since 2016.
He said this week that he had some systemic areas of improvement he would like to see made in the Dubuque County attorney’s office, if he were elected.
“I felt like things were being overlooked in terms of what we can do rehabilitative for folks locally — what we can do as far as mental health treatment courts or working with groups like Fountain of Youth, to not just punish people through the criminal process, but do some local rehabilitation,” he said.
But Wooden also said that personal experience also drove him to run this year.
“Last spring, our office (Reynolds & Kenline) tried a murder first case that resulted in a voluntary manslaughter conviction,” he said. “The way that case was handled, I found a little unsettling, based on some of the comments the prosecutor and county attorney made in opening and closing, and the way (May) handled the case with defense counsel.”
Wooden said, from the defense side, he felt certain interactions with the prosecution were “inappropriate.”
“Put your cards on the table and let’s all be on the same page as to how this trial is going to proceed,” he said. “It’s a stressful enough proposition. There’s no need to hide the ball. Stuff like giving an order of witnesses sounds super obvious, right?”
Wooden also said he would want to pay more attention to crime victims.
“I don’t try as many cases as other folks might,” he said. “But I ask every person I depose, if they’re a crime victim, how much time they’ve spent talking to the prosecutor. More often than not, they don’t know who the prosecutor is. Crime victims shouldn’t drive the bus, but they need to be acknowledged.”
Similar to Nelson, Wooden wondered why there were so many departures from the county attorney’s office in recent years.
“I found it concerning that the office was losing experienced, really sharp prosecutors,” Wooden said.
C.J. May IIIMay said he is proud of what has been accomplished in the office under his watch, but said there was “much work yet to be done.”
“I have enjoyed my time as the county attorney and have provided the best service I’m capable of providing,” he said. “I’ve always kept the good of the citizens of the county at the forefront of everything that I’ve done. I will continue to do that.”
May did respond to the other candidates attention to staff leaving his office, acknowledging that multiple people had left for various reasons.
“Since I started Jan. 1, 2019, we have had eight retirements of employees — three of those were attorneys,” he said. “When I came here, it was a rather old staff. Many had their retirement plans already in place. One other attorney departed and took a position at the Black Hawk County Attorney’s office. One other person resigned and went onto something else. Another transferred to the recorder’s office to take a deputy position. Everybody has been replaced with highly competent and qualified staff.”