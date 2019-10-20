A Dubuque County supervisor voted to outsource the administration of the county’s general assistance program before discussing his “expectations” regarding the contract with the head of the nonprofit organization that would run it.
The email from Dave Baker to Resources Unite Director Josh Jasper was sent the night of Aug. 12. Earlier that day, Baker and fellow Supervisor Jay Wickham voted to approve a payment of $30,000 to the Dubuque nonprofit to administer the program, which provides rental, utility and burial assistance to applicants who meet income guidelines.
About 250 emails obtained by the Telegraph Herald through a public-records request also show behind-the-scenes dysfunction that prompted the program’s previous administrator to say he was “pissed” about the process and to refuse to help with the transition.
Emails also show that Supervisor Ann McDonough, who opposed the move, wrote that she was left feeling “disrespected and disregarded” by her colleagues. And County Attorney C.J. May III, the county’s primary legal counsel, was never asked to review the $30,000 contract before it was signed.
“Concerns have been relayed to me almost daily since we’ve made this transition about the transition, or the lack of transition,” said McDonough.
But Wickham said the decision was made in line with county precedent.
“I have not seen a lot of reviews, or any reviews that I recall, with our other nonprofits,” Wickham said. “We currently fund 20 different nonprofits over the course of the year. I don’t believe any of those go under legal review.”
ONE MONTH IN
A little more than one month after the vote, Jasper said things are going well.
He said the cost to the county is down from its monthly average, falling to about $4,000 in September. Plus, he is making strides in connecting people who apply for rent or utility assistance with other agencies in the community.
“What we feel is going to happen is we will be able to serve more people with fewer funds,” Jasper said.
The state-mandated initiative provides indigent residents with assistance on items such as utility payments and burial expenses. The program was allocated $108,750 for the current fiscal year. It had long been under the purview of the county’s Veterans Affairs Commission.
McDonough voted against the switch, decrying secretive contract negotiations and a lack of opportunities for public input or a competitive bidding process.
“I think it’s true that we’ve not gotten (requests for proposals for other nonprofit relationships),” she said. “We actually give away a lot of money to nonprofits based on a half-page application with zero followup. Zero. I’m hoping to address that.”
Emails obtained by the TH include exchanges between Wickham and Jasper ahead of the Aug. 12 vote. An Aug. 2 email from Jasper to Wickham included a “rough draft of a contract between Resources Unite and Dubuque County.”
Wickham and Baker insist they were under no obligation to solicit bids for the contract. Additionally, Wickham said he has publicly advocated for such a transition for a long time and previously considered asking Operation: New View Community Action Agency to take over.
But with Operation: New View’s recent financial woes, Resources Unite seemed like an ideal fit, he said.
“I think Resources Unite was positioned well to serve poor and vulnerable clients within our community,” Wickham said. “They’re currently doing that. And as their name indicates, their goal is to make people aware of community resources.”
THE SWITCH
In one email sent Aug. 27 — four days before Resources Unite was to take over the program from the county’s veterans affairs office — Jasper asked basic questions about the purpose of the general assistance program.
“Assistance is defined as a ‘repayable loan’ — what does that look like?” Jasper asked in the email. “How much is actually repaid?”
He also asked for information about people who have received general assistance help for the past two years to help “eliminate duplication.”
Additionally, “we would like to have someone with the current general assistance office walk us through the current application process,” Jasper wrote.
But Randy Rennison, the county’s director of veterans affairs, said he had no intention of having his staff lend a hand. He publicly blasted the switch, resigning as general assistance administrator in a fiery exchange with supervisors after they approved the contract.
“I have talked to my commissioners, and they have stated, since it was mention(ed) by Jay Wickham (that Jasper) has all the resources to take this program on, we are only giving him paperwork concerning this matter and will not help and/or assist him in the process,” Rennison wrote in an email to McDonough.
Rennison told the Telegraph Herald that his team gave Jasper’s crew all the documentation needed to succeed. Rennison said that Wickham argued that Resources Unite was ready to hit the ground running, and Rennison was willing to take the supervisor at his word.
“Whoever is taking this over is going to be capable of running the program without our assistance,” Rennison said. “The commissioners were pretty adamant that we’re not going to be helping facilitate this program. As soon as it leaves our office, we’re done.”
SOME HICCUPS
Despite assurances that Resources Unite was prepared to shoulder the program, Baker set up a meeting to lay out his expectations hours after the contract had been approved.
“With this, I am requesting a meeting with you to discuss my expectations regarding the general (assistance) contract that the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved earlier today,” Baker wrote.
Baker also requested a list of the organization’s board of directors and their biographies, as well as information on when and where the board meets.
Baker did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
McDonough ultimately passed the signed contract on to May for review and asked about the possibility of making changes. But May said that likely would not be possible.
“To be clear, I was not involved in any way with the (contract),” May wrote in an Aug. 26 email to McDonough. “In fact, until I heard about it while sitting in the (Aug. 12 Board of Supervisors) meeting, I had no idea there was any such proposal. At this juncture, since it was voted on and signed, I’m not real sure that changes can be made ... unless all the parties would mutually agree to make some changes.”
Attempts to reach May to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Wickham acknowledged some hiccups in the transition but said they largely were on the county’s end.
“Was Resources Unite ready to take over? I think yes,” Wickham said. “Was the county and the government complete with all our changes? No. But that (switch) was the catalyst for all of the change.”
From Jasper’s perspective, the switch has gone extremely well.
Applicants get a response from the intake team within 48 hours, whereas it could be up to two weeks under the previous system. Additionally, applicants can stop by the Resources Unite office at 1900 John F. Kennedy Road any time during business hours, rather than making appointments in advance.
“It’s also important that we want to make this as accessible as possible,” Jasper said.
OTHER CONCERNS
The emails obtained by the Telegraph Herald include multiple messages to the county supervisors from citizens upset by the switch. Baker shared copies of several of those complaint emails to Jasper.
One email suggested that Resources Unite was a poor choice for administration due to Jasper’s alleged history of harassing employees at his previous nonprofit, Riverview Center.
Jasper resigned in August 2013 as the CEO and president of the agency, which serves people affected by sexual assault in Iowa and those affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois.
The email author stated that Jasper had been the subject of more than 20 complaints submitted to the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, which provides state and federal funding to Riverview Center.
Contacted by the TH, ICASA officials declined to provide documentation or confirm that complaints had been filed.
But Jasper acknowledged that complaints had been filed. He attributed them to disgruntled ex-employees who had been terminated for performance issues.
“Did they file that complaint? Yes,” Jasper said. “But like I said, it was on the heels of employees being terminated. ... I would deny that there was (a) hostile work environment.”
Rennison, speaking as a taxpayer, said he also has concerns about Resources Unite’s appeals process. The first appeal to a rejected assistance claim would go to an administrative committee — not the county supervisors.
“Who appointed them to handle county funds?” Rennison asked. “To me, as a taxpayer, I’m really dumbfounded on that one. Any other board (member) that handles taxpayer money is appointed by the supervisors.”
Jasper said people who would rather appeal straight to the supervisors are free to do so. However, the administrative committee — which does not include Resources Unite employees — was designed to ensure that people can feel heard without being subjected to the high-stress environment of the supervisors’ chamber.
“People want to feel heard,” Jasper said. “They deserve to feel heard.”