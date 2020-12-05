GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Foundation, a nonprofit with an aim to preserve the city’s heritage, has focused this year on supporting the restoration of private properties that provide a touchstone to the past.
Foundation Vice President Beth Baranski said the organization has been limited to support public or nonprofit properties by local bylaws in the past. But the donation of a 19th-century home at 348 Gear St. opened up the door for more, and the organization spent the year restoring the home’s foundation.
“We had been puzzling over how we might make a difference in that arena, and we’re still pondering over a lot of ideas,” she said. “For us, we’re a board. We don’t have a staff. It’s challenging to take on projects like that, but I think we’ve been successful with the first one.”
The Gear Street house is believed to be one of the earliest Galena structures, built before 1832. The Galena Foundation cites the Rev. John McMahon, who founded St. Michael Parish, as the house’s earliest known resident.
Foundation President Ken Robb said they were able to stabilize the structure, fix the leaking roof and correct the crumbling limestone walls. The property has been vacant for many years.
“It was amazing, we had to keep track of the debris that we were hauling away, and at the end of the cleanup, the contractor we were working with said we ended up with 17.5 tons of debris,” he said.
Foundation officials now hope to have an individual buy the house to finish its restoration. Robb said that, while not as grand as some of Galena’s large mansions, the house paints a picture of what many of the community’s first homes looked like.
“I think it’s important, and I think many people share this belief, not to lose that perspective of why people moved here and what happened and how it shaped today,” he said. “These structures are a physical reminder, a very real reminder, of that history. When you walk around Galena, you can’t help but wonder who lived there.”
Another property that took the foundation’s focus this year is the former St. Mary’s School, which was on Landmark Illinois Most Endangered List in 2019. St. Mary’s operated as a Catholic school for more than 100 years until 1973, but the building on Elk Street has since been empty.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Galena Zoning Board of Appeals will hear a preliminary plan for rezoning the St. Mary’s property and turning it into affordable-housing units. Baranski said the potential project, led by Economic Growth Corp., would create 11 housing units in the current building and 24 units in a new building on the property.
Baranski said taking care of structures like the former St. Mary’s is vital to Galena, as a big reason people come to visit is to see the many historic places the community has to offer.
“It might be easy to incrementally lose a building,” she said. “But at some point, you’ve lost it completely, and I think that’s our concern.”