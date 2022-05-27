DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The next principal of Darlington Elementary/Middle School has been selected.
Mike Flanagan, a middle school English teacher in Monroe, will take on the role in the coming school year.
Flanagan will succeed Lori Nodorft, who has served as principal since 2019. She will resume her role as a guidance counselor at the school, a position she held from 1999 to 2019, and also will serve as assistant principal.
"I’m really excited to do what I can to refine and enhance the positive culture (at the school), both among staff and students," Flanagan said. "I consider myself a results-oriented person, so I like to play a hand in having a focus on instructional quality and collaboration, making sure that we’re working together for the best interests of our students."
Flanagan graduated from Argyle High School and earned an English education degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
He spent the majority of his teaching career in Monroe, beginning in 1997 as the lead teacher at a charter school for at-risk high school students before spending 17 years as a middle school English teacher. He also taught high school English for three years at Black Hawk (Wis.) School District before returning to his middle school position in Monroe this year.
