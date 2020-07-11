Police said a Dubuque woman was taken by ambulance following a rear-end crash Thursday.
Randi M. Bales, 35, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Prysi Street and University Avenue. The report states that Bales was westbound on University, following a vehicle driven by Nicholas J. Stroschein, 20, of Davenport, Iowa. Stroschein was slowing for traffic when Bales failed to slow in time and rear-ended his vehicle, according to the report.
Bales was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.