A rural Dubuque man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend during a disturbance in December.
Alex J. Marvel, 22, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Marvel stabbed Alxis L. Peil, 22, last month at their residence.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Dec. 10 after learning of a woman with a stab wound. Documents state that Peil originally said she had been wounded in the back of the right knee while trying to wrestle a pocketknife away from a friend, but she “refused to tell deputies who did it or exactly where it occurred.”
Investigators checking the validity of Peil’s story interviewed family members and applied for a search warrant for the residence of her and Marvel.
“During the search, a bloody towel, bloody bandages, multiple knives ... and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located in the residence,” documents state.
While officers were at the residence, Peil admitted that Marvel wounded her leg during a disturbance at about 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the kitchen of the residence. The wound “had been spurting blood and took a while to stop,” documents state.
Marvel told authorities that Peil would not let him take her to the hospital the night of the disturbance.
A warrant was issued for Marvel’s arrest on Dec. 30.