A newly created plan calls for converting a former Dubuque manufacturing site to a combination of retail, housing and light industrial development.
The Flexsteel Industries Brownfield Site Conceptual Revisioning Plan was presented to Dubuque City Council members during a work session this week and came with a number of recommendations on how to best develop the site of the former Flexsteel Industries manufacturing plant at 3400 Jackson St.
The city’s ability to carry out the plan remains unclear given that the property remains privately owned by Flexsteel.
However, the plan does include recommended actions for city officials, including creating signage to identify Dubuque’s North End neighborhood, completing local neighborhood and streetscape beautification and rezoning portions of the site.
While Dubuque City Council members offered their support for the plan, they gave no indication as to whether the city would pursue its listed recommendations.
In fact, Mayor Brad Cavanagh during the meeting recommended against categorizing the plan as a plan, saying it should be seen instead as another study examining development options at the site.
“It’s a little bit more of a further study of the site,” he said. “We are continuing to look at this. We are continuing to move it forward, and we have a lot more information and more to gather on the way.”
However, City Manager Mike Van Milligen insisted the city likely would be involved in the future development of the site by offering financial incentives to developers.
“It is privately owned and it will be privately developed,” Van Milligen said. “The city does still have a role in this.”
The plan was developed by East Central Intergovernmental Association with assistance from Blackstone Environmental Inc. and was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Flexsteel ended operations of its manufacturing facility at the site in 2019, and the facility was deconstructed in 2020.
Today, the site sits mostly empty.
Since then, Flexsteel has held discussions with the Dubuque County Conservation Board about developing a county trail on the northern end of the property, where a swath of wetlands is located. ECIA officials said Flexsteel still is working on a plan to donate the wetlands portion of the property to Dubuque County Conservation.
The revisioning plan gathered input from local residents and businesses on how the site should be developed. Based on that feedback, the plan calls for the creation of commercial and residential development on the southern side of the property, nearest to East 32nd Street, while the middle portion of the property would serve as potential space for light industrial uses.
The plan also comes with a number of recommendations for potential developers, including installing lighting infrastructure around the site and completing a traffic study to determine the impact of potential development.
It also recommends developers conduct environmental mitigation and cleanup of soil and groundwater contamination at the property.
Flexsteel has enrolled the property into Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Land Recycling Program and currently is conducting groundwater and soil contamination assessments of the site.
Dan Fox, senior planner at ECIA, said the results of those assessments will determine how the site can be developed in the future, and until they are finished, ECIA is limited in its ability to determine how the site should be developed.
“At this stage, we don’t know exactly how long it will take to complete that process, and we don’t know what the outcomes will be,” he said. “This limits our ability to make specific recommendations on future uses of the site.”
During the meeting, City Council members questioned if contamination at the site would impact future development.
Van Milligen said known contamination at the site indicates that it will create restrictions on potential future development.
“I don’t want people to go away thinking that environmental isn’t a big deal,” Van Milligen said. “It’s probably going to restrict certain uses at certain places on the site.”
While the overall future of the plan remains unclear, City Council members did offer their support for the vision laid out in the document and for future development at the Flexsteel site.
“It sounds like some really great opportunities, especially for our North End residents,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Flexsteel officials did not respond to a request for comment.
