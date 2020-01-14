GALENA, Ill. — An Illinois man faces charges in Jo Daviess County for allegedly attempting to solicit a child for sexual abuse.
Steven A. Schauer, 27, of Lisle, has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of unlawful grooming, according to court documents.
Authorities said Schauer committed the crimes from Dec. 1, 2018, until Nov. 20. Court documents state Schauer discussed the sexual abuse of a child who was younger than 17 years old at the time.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.