PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Property owners in the Platteville School District will be taxed at a lower rate this fiscal year, a result of climbing student enrollment and property valuation.
“We’re in a strong fiscal position this year, barring any major things happening due to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Demetri Andrews, the district’s business administrator.
The Platteville School Board recently approved the $19.2 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which began in July.
Expenses increased 8.8% as a result of scheduled maintenance projects, which include the resurfacing of parking lots, installation of new roofing and a boiler replacement. Staff insurance and wages also have increased.
Other expenses included the cost of implementing safety measures to enable students to return to school this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as obtaining technology that would enable remote instruction. Federal funding provided under the CARES Act assisted with that effort, Andrews said.
Although spending will increase, so, too, will the amount of state revenue the district receives, which will help offset school property taxes.
The revenue uptick resulted from Platteville’s growth in full-time-equivalent student enrollment, which jumped from 1,508 to 1,524 students.
The FTE student count does not represent an actual headcount but is calculated for revenue purposes using a formula provided by the state.
Consequently, Platteville will receive an additional $701,337, while the school district tax rate will decrease from $9.61 per $1,000 in assessed value to $9.07.
Also explaining the drop in the tax rate is an increase of more than $39 million in property value within the district.
Although the tax rate will decrease, property owners might experience a school tax increase if their property value increased significantly.
This is the third consecutive year that the tax rate has declined in the district. During the 2018 fiscal year, property owners were taxed at a rate of $10.08 per $1,000.
The tax rate also is one of the lowest among area districts that are of a similar size.
Municipalities and school districts across Wisconsin are bracing for potential drops in state aid stemming from pandemic-related losses. Details will emerge as the Legislature begins to assemble the 2021-23 biennial budget in January, which will include cuts for state departments.
The school district has shored up its fund balance from $4.1 million to $5.5 million in the event of future shortfalls.
Although its largest expense derives from personnel, Superintendent Jim Boebel said staff layoffs are not under consideration.
“Our learning is so important right now that I just don’t see how we would be able to lay anyone off,” he said.