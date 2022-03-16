Dubuque City Council members recently spoke in favor of a number of parks and recreation projects proposed for the coming fiscal year.
Council members reviewed the improvement projects during a hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1. The meeting focused on proposals from the city’s Leisure Services Department, which includes the park and recreation divisions, Multicultural Family Center and AmeriCorps.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen is recommending about $100,600 in parks and recreation improvement projects for the next fiscal year.
One of the recommended projects is offsetting lifeguard certification costs for summer employees, which city staff hope will increase the number of pool staff that can be hired. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have struggled to employ the number of staff needed to keep the city’s pools fully open.
Recreation Manager Dan Kroger said paying for lifeguard certification would remove one barrier that might prevent some younger residents from applying for the job.
“That is a barrier that we have heard from individuals for why they would not sign up to be a lifeguard,” he said. “Hopefully, that will help make it easier for people to apply for our lifeguard positions.”
Other recommended projects include:
- Purchasing equipment and furnishings for the building at Comiskey Park to coincide with a $2.8 million improvement project at the park
- Installing sidewalk along Miracle League Drive that would connect to existing sidewalk in Veterans Memorial Park
- Installing forced-air gas heaters in the buildings that adjoin the Park Division greenhouse
- Putting funding toward an update of the Tri-State Trail Vision Plan.
City Council members praised the efforts of the city’s park and recreation divisions.
Council Member David Resnick said the quality of the city’s parks remains one of the city’s most attractive elements.
“When people say, ‘We love Dubuque,’ I think of the outside and all the things you guys do,” he said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he believes the city’s recreation services will see a return to normal this summer thanks to the efforts of city staff.
“I for one am excited to see two pools open and see our department fully staffed again,” he said. “It’s starting to feel like this summer could be more like the summers that we have known.”
Council members will hear budget proposals from other city departments throughout the month. The council must approve next fiscal year’s budget by March 29.
Highlights from the budget hearing included:
Parks
- Revenue or resources projected: $666,429
- Expenditures projected: $4,393,305
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 7.2%
- Tax support requested: $3,726,876
- Tax support current year: $3,460,596
- Employment change: Adding a new project and facilities manager position, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 38.39 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $29,000 for the installation of sidewalk along Miracle League Drive; $10,000 to hire a contractor to pick up and deliver collection containers for green waste materials; $25,000 to install four forced-air gas heaters in the buildings that adjoin the Park Division greenhouse; $5,000 to update the Tri-State Trail Vision Plan.
Multicultural Family Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,341
- Expenditures projected: $649,574
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 14.4%
- Tax support requested: $642,233
- Tax support current year: $544,265
- Employment change: None. The center has a total of the equivalent of 5.05 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $24,002 to provide funding for the Summer Teen Empowerment Program coordinator and teen coordinator.
Recreation
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,848,094
- Expenditures projected: $3,618,032
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 12.1%
- Tax support requested: $1,769,938
- Tax support current year: $1,331,241
- Employment change: None. The division has a total of the equivalent of 42.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $6,000 to offset lifeguard certification costs currently charged to summer employees; $5,600 for the purchase of two laptops; $20,000 to purchase equipment and furnishings for the Comiskey Park building; increasing Bunker Hill Golf Course annual passes by $10, resulting in $1,290 in additional revenue.
AmeriCorps
- Revenue or resources projected: $417,704
- Expenditures projected: $652,443
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 48%
- Tax support requested: $234,739
- Tax support current year: $78,595
- Employment change: Adding community diversion and prevention coordinator, full-time AmeriCorps coordinator and secretary positions, resulting in a total of the equivalent of five full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $91,772 to fund benefits for the AmeriCorps coordinator and AmeriCorps director/community impact manager; $60,753 to hire a full-time administrative assistant.