Dubuque native Justin Hochberger would never have guessed as a teenager that he would someday earn a nursing degree.
But Hochberger, 33, is doing just that as he graduates from University of Dubuque, whose commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
“I feel pretty lucky,” he said. “I graduated from Hempstead High School in 2006, and back then if you asked me if I was going to get an education at a private school, let alone a nursing education, I would have said, ‘I never would have been able to afford that.’ Also, I never thought that I would perform at this academic level, but persistence paid off in the long run.”
Hochberger discovered his interest in the health care field while in the U.S. Coast Guard. He joined the Coast Guard in 2009, served on active duty for eight years and is currently a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
“I was living here in Dubuque, and I just wanted to go on an adventure,” Hochberger said of his decision to join the military.
Hochberger started his stint on active duty driving boats for the Coast Guard. When he realized that job wasn’t for him, however, he shifted to become a health services technician. He ended up taking his medical skills all over Central America and South America, an experience that included providing medical response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
After leaving active duty, Hochberger moved back to Dubuque with his wife, Sara, who teaches second grade at Eisenhower Elementary School. They had their daughter Sophie in 2017.
Hochberger then decided to take his medical training a step further with a nursing degree. While taking classes with 18-year-old students initially felt “kind of strange,” he said his classmates were very welcoming.
“A lot of them told me, ‘I thought you were 24,’” Hochberger said with a laugh. “But you’re never too old to learn. I learned through my experience over the past four years that learning is a lifelong process.”
UD nursing professor Linda Hanson said Hochberger was a natural leader throughout his time in the nursing program. She also said it isn’t easy to have a family, work and attend classes as Hochberger had to do.
“He’s very professional,” Hanson said. “He can set a goal, and he goes out and strives and achieves it.”
Hochberger said that after graduation, he plans to get a job at an area hospital while applying to graduate medical schools. He also looks forward to becoming a dad of two when his second daughter is born next month.
“I’m very grateful for my family that supported me and helped me out,” he said. “My wife stepped up a lot, especially being a schoolteacher during the pandemic. She really supported me.”