DARLINGTON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin- Division of Extension of Lafayette county will offer an educational workshop this month on farming soil and water.
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Building in Darlington. Registration for the event can be made by contacting joshua.kamps@wisc.edu by Monday, Jan. 6.
“Successfully producing food, fuels fibers and raw materials requires farmers to make profitable decisions with crops, animals, conservation and farm management,” organizers said in a press release. “What decisions are required to successfully produce quality soil and water? Are these decisions profitable for agriculture and affordable to consumers?”