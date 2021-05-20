A woman is accused of supplying methamphetamine to other inmates of the Dubuque County Jail.
Sairah E. Ruh, 18, of 480 College St., was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Court documents state that Ruh exchanged methamphetamine for commissary food items with another inmate, Sherry A. Griffin, 44.
Griffin, 44, and Marrita Dye, 38, were arrested May 15, and Zoe A. Smith, 20, was arrested May 16, on charges of possessing methamphetamine in the jail. Urine samples of Griffin, Dye and Smith had all tested positive for methamphetamine. The drug will typically show up in urine tests five days after a person has used, documents state, but all three women had been at the jail for at least 30 days, so authorities investigated the source of the drugs.
Dye told authorities in an interview that Ruh brought methamphetamine into the cell block and exchanged it with Griffin on April 27.