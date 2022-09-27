DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A state grant will mean a new dawn for a local food pantry and the thousands of people it serves.

Dyersville’s Rural Community Food Pantry is poised to receive a $450,000 innovative nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. The grant will be used to purchase and renovate the former location of Konzen Cabinetry, 673 Fifth St. NW, to serve as a new home for the pantry and its monthly and holiday food distributions and Angel Tree gift-giving program.

