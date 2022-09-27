DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A state grant will mean a new dawn for a local food pantry and the thousands of people it serves.
Dyersville’s Rural Community Food Pantry is poised to receive a $450,000 innovative nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. The grant will be used to purchase and renovate the former location of Konzen Cabinetry, 673 Fifth St. NW, to serve as a new home for the pantry and its monthly and holiday food distributions and Angel Tree gift-giving program.
“It’s such a gift,” said Mickey Kelchen, the pantry president. “We are so excited. We started actively working on this grant after the first of the year. We were actually thinking of building (a new location), then we found out that this (former Konzen) building was available.”
The pantry has been in its current location, a 1,000-square-foot space in an alley off First Avenue East in downtown Dyersville, for about 30 years.
“We’ve outgrown it,” Kelchen said.
Located in northwest Dyersville, the new space is slightly more than 4,000 square feet and will help the nonprofit accommodate the growing numbers of people receiving food.
“Our numbers have increased,” Kelchen said. “Last year, we served over 4,500 people. Right now, we’re trying to get food ready for our Christmas giveaway. We’re preparing for 264 households to come in and get food.”
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said the pantry’s grant will prove “tremendously important.”
“They provide such an important service to the community,” Jacque said. “This will increase their ability to serve people in need.”
The Dyersville pantry orders food from St. Stephen’s Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank, and purchases other items from local grocery stores. With this food, the pantry provides produce to recipients twice per month — the second and fourth Wednesday of each month — and larger food distributions monthly.
“People can come in and get pretty much a month’s supply of food,” Kelchen said. “They will get four or maybe five boxes full of food. That includes meat and eggs and milk if we have it.”
The produce days and monthly distributions serve more than 90 households per month in Dyersville and about 10 surrounding communities.
“That is up at least a third since the pandemic,” Kelchen said.
Kelchen said the current location could not provide enough storage.
“What we’ve had to do is find temporary locations for two or three months to house our (Christmas) giveaway program (food),” she said.
The pantry’s Angel Tree program helps provide gifts to area families in need. Kelchen said about three pickup truck-loads of items earmarked for the program currently are stored at a local business and in pantry volunteers’ homes.
Jacque said it is important that the food pantry finds a larger location that can encompass all of its services.
“We’re very fortunate to have received this grant, and I’m proud of everybody who worked on it,” he said.
When the pantry completes its move to the new location in the spring, there will be another benefit besides more space.
“It’s more private. This way (with the new location), we will be away from the bustle of downtown,” Kelchen said. “There’s also an overhead door, so on a rainy day when we get a shipment, we will be able to just pull in and unload. We currently have two refrigerators and two freezers. As part of the grant, we’re looking at purchasing a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer.”
Pantry volunteers also will distribute food at the new location and will be able to store records there. Records currently are stored at various homes in Dyersville.
“It’s so exciting to be able to have everything in one location,” Kelchen said.
