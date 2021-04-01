A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to three charges related to the repeated sexual abuse of a girl over a three-year period.
Larry S. Doane, 61, entered a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of lascivious acts with a child.
As part of a plea deal, a fourth count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse will be dismissed.
Court documents state Doane began the abuse of the girl whom he knew in the summer of 2014, when the victim was younger than 12. The abuse continued until November 2017.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
Dubuque police and the Dubuque County Department of Human Services launched their investigation in July 2019.
Court documents state that prosecutors will argue that Doane should be sentenced to 30 years in prison — 10 years for each of the three counts, with the sentences running consecutively. Doane’s attorneys will argue that all three sentences should run concurrently.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 3.