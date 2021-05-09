A new credit report has paved the way for the City of Dubuque to capitalize on about $4.5 million in loan refinancing savings.
The credit report issued by Moody’s Investor Service identified Dubuque as a city with a growing economy and rising revenues, paving the way for the city to secure low interest rates on two issuances of general obligation bonds totaling about $42 million.
The credit report is utilized by banking institutions to determine the interest rates they will offer when issuing loans.
Jennifer Larson, director of finance and budget for the city, said the credit report is required any time the city seeks to sell general obligation bonds. This year, the city was granted a credit rating of Aa3, a generally high score that allowed for the city to secure interest rates of less than 2% on both bond issuances.
Larson said the majority of the issued bonds refinance existing loans issued by the city, while $5 million will be used for new projects.
The first tax-exempt bond issuance of $29.4 million was given an interest rate of 1.36%, while the second taxable bond issuance of $12.9 million was given an interest rate of 1.62%. In total, Larson said the lowered interest rates on the pre-existing bonds will generate about $4.5 million in savings for the city.
Larson said the city has maintained its Aa3 rating for several years, which has allowed it to reduce the long-term costs of numerous projects.
“The rating lets investors know how risky our debt is,” Larson said. “It helps investors determine if they want to buy the debt. This sale went well, and we got a low interest rate.”
The report from Moody’s gives a favorable outlook on the city’s economy and tax base, assessing that the city should see continued growth. The report adds that the COVID-19 pandemic did slow the local economy down, but the city’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate.
However, the city was not given a perfect assessment by the firm. Below-average property wealth and resident income levels, along with an above-average debt burden, were listed as challenges to the city’s overall debt score.
Larson said the city has reduced its debt burden every year since 2015, when it had a total debt of $295.5 million. In fiscal year 2020, the debt was reduced to $252.5 million.
“That is something that we have been improving,” Larson said. “Decreasing the debt burden has been a priority for us.”
Larson noted that the city has a limited ability to impact resident income levels and property wealth.
City Council Member Ric Jones said the savings generated by the credit report indicate the city is heading in the right direction.
“The proof is in the pudding,” he said. “What it shows is that the citizens of Dubuque own a lot of better things, and they are not paying much money for it.”