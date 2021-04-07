BENTON, Wis. — Authorities said one person was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in Lafayette County.
Christopher J. Clough, 36, reported minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that deputies responded at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to Ollie Bell Road in Benton Township when a hit-and-run crash was reported. Clough was traveling west on Ollie Bell when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence.
Clough was cited with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to keep a vehicle under control, operating while suspended and hit-and-run property crash adjacent to a highway, according to the release.