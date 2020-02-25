When he meets with airline representatives next month, Todd Dalsing is enthusiastic that local efforts to recruit an additional carrier to Dubuque Regional Airport will be bolstered by a hefty financial incentive.
With an award Monday of $775,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program, he can bring to negotiations a “minimum revenue guarantee” that he believes will improve the chances of initiating twice-daily flight service to Denver.
“Now that we have a grant, it will defin- itely make it more attractive to start service in Dubuque,” said Dalsing, the airport’s director. “This doesn’t guarantee air service, but it definitely gives us that advantage … to start service at Dubuque over another airport.”
A consortium of stakeholders, led by the airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, provided a partial financial match to the federal funding.
The total $1.3 million will be used to court a carrier that would offer at least two round-trip flights per day to Denver International Airport. The funds could be used by the airline for revenue guarantees, financial assistance for marketing programs, startup costs and studies.
The federal grant is valid for three years, after which the money would be returned to contributing partners, including the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County.
Molly Grover, the chamber’s president and CEO, said Dubuque’s business community seeks a westward route, as many have locations, clients and customers in the western United States.
“The ability to move human capital back and forth in a very expeditious manner … is very important to our members,” she said.
Dalsing and Grover will meet in March with representatives from United Airlines and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines.
If the airport entered into an agreement, it could take six to 12 months before service begins.
“There are a lot of variables,” Dalsing said. “It depends on the airline route planning, aircraft availability, flight crew availability, gates available at Denver and setting up a new station at Dubuque.”
But Dubuque faces stiff competition.
Of the 18 airports that received this type of federal grant this week, five seek to initiate service to Denver, he said.
“We’re also competing with the … 400 other commercial airports around the country (that airlines) are currently using,” Dalsing said.
Dubuque Regional Airport is served by American Airlines, which operates three flights to and from Chicago daily, and Sun Country Airlines, a charter provider that occasionally flies to Laughlin, Nev., and Biloxi, Miss.
In 2019, 36,592 passengers boarded commercial flights at the Dubuque airport. By expanding service, the airport aims to recapture some of the estimated 80% of potential customers within a 50- to 70-mile radius of the facility who choose to travel via other airports in the region.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, called the development a “huge step in the right direction” for Dubuque and a boon to its $370 million tourism industry.
Mayor Roy Buol could not be reached for comment.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker said he is optimistic that the consortium’s efforts will see success.
“I think there is more to come, and I think this was an important first step,” he said.