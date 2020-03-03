The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Rosland S. Dunn, 28, of 532 E. 22nd St., was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets on warrants charging third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear in court.
- David B. Lor, 25, of Galesville, Wis., was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bell Street on charges of domestic assault and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that Lor assaulted Allison M. Evans Coller, 23, of Onalaska, Wis., in a parking ramp in the 300 block of Bell Street.
- David F. Specht, 23, of 2678
½
- Central Ave., was arrested at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Third Street on charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, public intoxication, providing false identification information and interference with official acts and a warrant charging a probation violation.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 26, of 1446 Locust St., No. 5, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that Runde assaulted Leishmarie S. Jerris, 27, of the same residence.