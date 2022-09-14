An Iowa farmer and author speaking in Dubuque this week suggested that local family farms consider growing non-traditional crops.
Beth Hoffman, a board member of Iowa Farmers Union and co-owner of a family farm in Lovilia, Iowa, spoke at Clarke University to promote her new book, “Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America.”
Hoffman said many small, family farms in Iowa are struggling to maintain financial stability as they face stiff competition from larger corporate farming operations, along with outside economic factors impacting agriculture, such as the war in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasted that this year the country’s total farm income could decline by 4.5% compared to 2021.
Even before the most-recent challenges facing farmers, Hoffman said, Iowa farmers have faced thin profit margins as they rely on growing corn and soybeans.
In 2021, about 24 million of the 30.5 million acres of farmland in Iowa were used to harvest corn and soybeans, according to the USDA.
“This is a long-running problem,” Hoffman said. “Many farmers are land rich but cash poor.”
To combat these issues, Hoffman proposed that farmers consider planting alternative crops that would thrive in Iowa’s climate, including apples, chestnuts and tomatoes. She also advocated for introducing more livestock to farms, and farmers could them sell locally.
She said Iowa farmers adopting these crops could take advantage of other states currently struggling with agriculture. California, for example, was unable to use nearly 400,000 acres of farmland last year due to ongoing water shortages caused by drought.
“We have some of the most fertile land in the world and water,” Hoffman said. “What we need farmers to know is that they have alternatives.”
However, Hoffman stressed that exploring these alternative crops comes with risk, given that their market prices vary more rapidly. If Iowa farmers are to pursue growing other types of crops, they also need to find local customers who consistently will buy them.
Joe Heinrich, vice president of Iowa Farm Bureau and a farmer from Maquoketa, said he agrees that Iowa farmers should consider adopting alternative crops, but he added that many farmers are hesitant to do so due to the volatility of their profitability.
“It’s harder to lock in a price that you know you are producing for,” Heinrich said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, organized Hoffman’s presentation at Clarke and said a gradual diversification of the state’s crops could help revitalize the local agricultural industry.
“Iowa needs to learn that we need to really diversify our landscape,” he said.
