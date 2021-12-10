A Dubuque nursing home worker who quit her job rather than wear a face mask intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.
Stephanie Lindsey, who was a full-time cook for Luther Manor Communities, quit that job in May, according to court records.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Luther Manor has required its employees to wear personal protective equipment at work since March 2020.
The rules require all employees to wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose, and, at times, employees have also had to wear a face shield or goggles for eye protection.
The rules are based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since March 2020, Lindsey had been repeatedly reminded to wear her personal protective equipment, and she objected.
She did not present the company with any medical evidence that suggested a mask would be detrimental to her health or provide any other reasons for her objections.
On May 6, after becoming upset with the directive to wear a mask, Lindsey handed in her badge to her manager and quit without notice. She later was granted unemployment benefits and collected $4,849 in payments before Luther Manor’s appeal of that decision went before Administrative Law Judge Jennifer Beckman.
After a hearing on the issue, Beckman ruled recently that Lindsey was not entitled to benefits, finding that Lindsey had “quit the employment because she did not want to wear PPE. (She) worked directly with a vulnerable population who was high risk if exposed to COVID-19. The employer was required to have its employees wear PPE or risk being fined by the governing agency.”
Lindsey will not have to repay the $4,849 in benefits because those payments were made pursuant to a fact-finding hearing in which the employer didn’t participate or challenge the claim.
And because the employer didn’t receive proper notice from the state about that hearing, the cost of the benefits will not be charged to the company and will instead be absorbed by the state’s unemployment fund.