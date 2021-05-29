CLINTON, Iowa — A state medical examiner testified Friday that he ruled a Dubuque County woman’s death a homicide, and a psychiatrist who spoke with her two days before her death reported that she was not suicidal.
The statements from the two prosecution witnesses were among the testimony given Friday during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during his initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
On Friday, Iowa State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified that he ruled Link’s death a homicide after conducting her autopsy. He ruled out the manner of death being suicide, though he acknowledged another medical examiner might have ruled Link’s death as a suicide or undetermined.
“There were a number of features — the clothing, the depth of wounds, the other wounds on her body (that prompted the homicide determination),” Klein said.
Two of Link’s three stab wounds were fatal, Klein said. One pierced her heart and was more than 5 inches deep, and the other wound hit her lung and was over 4 inches deep.
Klein also said several of Link’s wounds were blunt-force injuries, including one on her forehand. While wounds on her hand could have been made by her hand slipping down a knife, Klein said, he ruled them as defensive wounds.
“The implication is that, as a natural instinct, people will use their hands to protect their core or their face,” he said.
Link’s autopsy also revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.221% at the time of her death, Klein said. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%. Link also tested positive for cocaine, THC and Prozac.
Klein noted that he did not know anything about Link’s mental health history prior to her autopsy.
Dubuque psychiatrist Dr. Adib Kassas testified about his outpatient visits with Link from September 2016 to March 2017. During those six appointments, he said, he never felt that Link had suicidal thoughts.
“She appears she’s fine,” Kassas testified as he referenced his notes on Link’s visits. “She says she’s fine. She appears bright and interactive.”
He added that Link was on an antidepressant and Xanax when they started meeting and that the medications appeared to be helping her.
Link also told Kassas that an ex-boyfriend — a man she dated prior to Buelow — abused her. Kassas said Link reported feeling better after that breakup and when she started dating Buelow.
Kassas’ last visit with Link was on March 29, 2017 — less than 48 hours before she died. On that day, he said, Link rated her depression as a three out of 10. In previous visits, she rated her depression as four out of 10.
Kassas was shown medical records from before he treated Link. One record from July 2016 showed that Link wanted an appointment sooner than the one she made with Kassas, as she told a hospital staff member, “’I feel suicidal every day, and no one will help me.’”
Records from 2014 also show Link was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Previous testimony revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder later on.
Kassas testified that no matter what a person is diagnosed with, no one can say for sure if they will ever commit suicide.
Michael Halverson, who works in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory, also testified Friday regarding analysis he did on bloodstains found at the crime scene.
Part of his report looked at the bloodstains that were found on Buelow’s shirt. The stains indicate that Buelow was “in close proximity” to Link’s blood while it was in a liquid state. Halverson testified that it could mean that Buelow was near Link, but he also could have been up to 10 feet away from her when the blood began to spatter.
In her opening statement on Thursday, defense attorney Elisabeth Archer told the jury that the blood on Buelow’s shirt could have been spatter from when Link stabbed herself.
Halverson also testified about the bloody knife found on the floor of the living room, which was adjacent to the kitchen where Link’s body was. No blood was found on the carpet under the knife.
Halverson said he would not have been surprised to see bloodstains on the carpet if the blood was still in a liquid state when the knife was placed there. Dried blood also could flake off onto the carpet, he said.
He noted that bloodstain patterns cannot determine the sequence or nature of an event.
“Bloodstains are not going to tell you who was holding a knife, who was holding a gun — whatever the case may be — in most cases,” Halverson said.
The trial will resume with additional prosecution witnesses starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.