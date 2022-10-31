Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BENTON, Wis. — Authorities said a driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Saturday in Lafayette County.
Raleigh J. Wentz, 17, of Cuba City, reported minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Wentz was driving on Lafayette County J in the Town of Benton at 10:44 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled onto its side.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.