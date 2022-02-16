DES MOINES — An Iowa House of Representatives committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would allow county supervisors to dissolve the boards that currently guide the process of increasing salaries for elected officials.
In Iowa, boards of supervisors are required each year by state code to use county compensation boards composed of community members appointed by elected officials to recommend a percent increase for each official’s salary.
The boards of supervisors vote on salary increases based on that schedule, either approving them as recommended or decreasing all of the proposed wage increases by the same amount.
Lawmakers say that process leads to disagreements between county supervisors and compensation boards around the state.
In Dubuque County, a split Board of Supervisors recently accepted its compensation board’s recommendations, which included a 15% increase for the sheriff and 10% increases for three other officials. Each of the three years prior, however, supervisors clashed with the compensation board and rolled increases back significantly.
The bill currently being considered reimagines the process of supervisors increasing officials’ salaries. The legislation, sponsored by Iowa Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, advanced, 13-8, out of the House Local Government Committee on Tuesday.
The bill would allow a county board of supervisors to dissolve its county compensation board or refuse to establish one. Compensation boards still could exist but in an advisory rather than an “authoritative” role, Wheeler said.
“It reinserts language from our Back the Blue bill last year that requires sheriff’s pay to look similar to other members of law enforcement (in similarly sized departments),” he said. “It keeps the public hearing (of the compensation board). It strikes the requirement that county compensation boards’ recommendations, the supervisors can’t go above that. … It also strips out the section that makes them reduce everybody equally.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, a member of the committee, voted against the bill during the meeting.
“Could the system be improved? Probably,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to simply have a situation where you’re all in with the compensation board or all out or something in between. You’re going to see chaos from one county to the next.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, does not serve on the Local Government Committee but has supported previous attempts to reform the compensation process.
“It ties the boards of supervisors’ hands, budget-wise, to not be able to give raises based on merit,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “We have to look at how those county compensation boards are structured and what guidelines they have to follow.”
She said she wanted to speak with county officials in her district before deciding if she supports the bill.