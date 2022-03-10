ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members voted this week to solicit bids for an extensive clubhouse remodel.
Origin Design estimates that the project will cost $2.7 million. Ahead of the vote, council members heard citizen input for and against the project during a public hearing.
Council Member Russ Domeyer initially asked that the public hearing and vote be postponed, as he did not believe citizens had enough time to view the plans, but he and Council Member Karen Klinkhammer were outvoted, 3-2, by Council Members Craig Miller, Curt Kiessling and Bob Reisch.
Resident Ron Brass, who also submitted a letter to the council, was the first member of the public to speak on the project.
“I was at the public information meeting on the 23rd of February, and quite frankly, it misses my vision of what the clubhouse can be,” Brass said.
He clarified that he believes the current facility needs maintenance, and he has no reservations about the project’s financing.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with simulators, but I do know 25 years from now, there’s still going to be people going out for lunch and breakfast and dinner,” Brass said. “... Personally, I would put the simulators downstairs, and I would open up the top and put a restaurant up there. I don’t think there’s a better view in this community than the course and the lake we have up there.”
Three more residents echoed similar sentiments, expressing openness for a project at Meadows but in a way that prioritized the development of a restaurant or gathering space for the community.
City officials have identified tax increment financing as a funding source for the project. Attendee Carol Coohey asked whether there was enough TIF funding for both the clubhouse project and intersection upgrades that the city has envisioned on Asbury Road at Hales Mill and Radford roads.
Two residents spoke in favor of the project as designed, noting that the simulators will allow the clubhouse to serve golfers year-round. A letter in support of the project also was submitted.
“I hope that our council votes for this measure. I think it will be great for the community,” attendee Tom Ready said during the hearing.
Kiessling confirmed with Meadows General Manager Jeremy Hawkins that the kitchen expansion will allow for some menu additions.
“To anybody who is looking at doing a ‘full-scale restaurant’ or something to that effect, these things have been discussed and the approach that we’re looking at is probably the strongest way for us to go,” Kiessling said.
Domeyer said he opposed the project because he does not believe it will benefit enough citizens. He also echoed the citizen concerns that it will eat up too much of the city’s TIF funds.
“We also have a big problem with traffic as somebody alluded to earlier on Asbury,” Domeyer said. “Money can be utilized for the roundabout. That TIF money can be used.”
Domeyer was the only vote in opposition. Reisch, Miller, Kiessling and Klinkhammer voted to preliminarily approve the plans.
Council members will decide whether to award a bid in mid-April, before which they will hold another public hearing. That would be the final step to officially commit the city to the project.