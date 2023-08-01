The Dubuque County Conservation Board recently set its capital project priorities for the next few years, including improvements to parking at Swiss Valley Nature Center and cabins at New Wine Park.
As agreed to by the board during a recent work session, the department’s priority list features major projects highlighted in its 2020 long-range master plan, many of which were put on hold in the years since a $40 million bond referendum received just under the 60% voter support it needed to pass in 2020.
The department still has not identified an outside funding source equal to what the bond would have provided, but officials said the prioritized projects have grown more urgent in the years since.
Topping the priority list is the proposed reconstruction of the entrance and parking area at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center. Board members and department staff agreed the small parking lot and narrow entrance have become less sufficient and safe with use increasing exponentially.
“We just had a truck in the ditch on Tuesday (July 25),” said Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston. “It’s a frequent occurrence, just because of the angle of our driveway up there and the steepness of the grades. … We had a Halloween event where a car rolled in the driveway.”
Conservation Outreach Coordinator Kaytlan Moeller managed a recent traffic study at county parks and said an average of 10,000 vehicles go in and out of the park each week. Many of those are school buses carrying students for field trips.
“They can barely do it and hate it and still crunch a car or two occasionally because they can’t fit to turn around very well,” Moeller said of school bus drivers.
Preston said use of Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center continues to increase each year, as it does at all the county’s parks. He also said that the driveway and parking lot pose problems for elections.
“We’re also a polling place for voting,” he said. “That gets dicey with everyone coming in and out those days.”
Board member Jim Pfeiler agreed the parking lot reconstruction project needed to be prioritized.
“The parking around here has always been an issue,” he said. “Safety is a big thing. Sooner or later, that’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
While it was a top priority identified in the department’s master plan, the parking project also is expected to be among the most expensive — though no total cost estimate is available without further design. Preston said the department has worked on scaling back and breaking the project into pieces to lessen the likely cost, including by starting with a second entrance at a less problematic area. But that would require property acquisition, with no neighboring property owner identified as a willing seller.
Another potential, partial solution would be connecting Swiss Valley Nature Center and Swiss Valley Park — another long-term priority that also would require property acquisition. Preston said the property separating the two parks is around 100 acres and that around 30 acres would be needed to connect the parks with a trail system.
“(If) we had a trail between here and the park and another parking access, it would help a lot our congestion issue,” he said. “You would eliminate a lot of the traffic because people who camp at (Swiss Valley) Park don’t want to walk along the road to get to use (Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center). So they drive.”
Preston said the project would be a “slam dunk” for grant funding due to the protection it would offer the trout stream located between the two parks.
The proposed construction of cabins at New Wine Park near Dyersville also had fallen off the department’s priorities after the 2020 bond referendum failed to pass. But, Preston said, continuing development around Dyersville due to projects at the Field of Dreams would make the cabins more valuable.
“When the MLB game was in town, the campgrounds were full of all staff (and) contractors working the game,” he said. “Most of the use of New Wine Park is travelers visiting the Field of Dreams or coming to watch their grandkids play there. I think New Wine is going to see heavy use with the developments out there.”
But New Wine also requires a great deal of infrastructure investment to get its water system in shape to handle more traffic and the proposed cabins.
During 2020 planning, the project had a $2.3 million price tag, which Conservation Board Chair Stacy Conforti said will have since increased and would be hard to sell to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, who would be required to approve any county revenue spending.