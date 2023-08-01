The Dubuque County Conservation Board recently set its capital project priorities for the next few years, including improvements to parking at Swiss Valley Nature Center and cabins at New Wine Park.

As agreed to by the board during a recent work session, the department’s priority list features major projects highlighted in its 2020 long-range master plan, many of which were put on hold in the years since a $40 million bond referendum received just under the 60% voter support it needed to pass in 2020.

