Amy Morley glanced at the robotic surgical device before the sleep-inducing anesthetics took hold.
“It looked like something out of ‘Star Wars,’” she recalled.
Morley, 52, of Cassville, Wis., had a cancerous portion of her colon removed in December with the assistance of one of the numerous devices that are part of a continuing wave of technological advancements in medicine.
These advancements generally lessen complications and hospital stays for patients undergoing treatments for increasingly challenging cases.
“Now, instead of having a patient here six days and we’re taking care of them, we only have them here for two days,” said Bob Wethel, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center’s vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, in reference to the robotic device used in Morley’s surgery.
Such technological innovations aren’t cheap, however, and economists say the benefits come with increasingly high price tags.
“There are definitely ways technology has impacted health care (positively), but it’s costly. No doubt about it,” said Dan Shane, associate professor in the Health Management and Policy Department of the University of Iowa.
‘REMINDED ME
OF A BIG CENTIPEDE’Morley learned in October that a portion of her colon was cancerous and would have to be removed.
She was given the option of having the surgery performed with a robotic surgical device.
“The doctor said it’s so much less invasive and it’s a quicker healing time,” she said. “He said the robot can get in there and into tiny spots where his fingers can’t.”
Morley’s surgery at MercyOne relied on a device called the da Vinci Xi. Four robotic arms branch out from a central pedestal on the da Vinci system, which is manufactured by Intuitive Surgical.
“It reminded me of a big centipede with the legs around it, but each (leg) was a robot,” Morley said.
The arms of the device made a series of incisions in her abdomen.
“There were four smaller incisions where the robot went, probably about an inch and a half or 2 inches (long), but then there is a 5-inch incision on my other side where they took the part of the colon out,” she said.
Wethel said the da Vinci device introduces a new level of precision to surgical procedures.
“The da Vinci has arms that come in (toward the patient),” he said. “One has a camera and a suture device, and one has all of these fingers. (Surgeons) are able to articulate those to get after what they need.
“What the da Vinci allows us to do is take a general surgical procedure that was done by open (methods) or by laparoscopic (methods) and fine-tune it. Because of the size of the da Vinci’s instruments — which are smaller — the incisions are smaller and the actions are more precise.”
Morley’s colon surgery is a good example of how the robotic device has changed medical practice.
“You used to be cut open, your colon pulled out of your body, dissected, put together and put back in. You’re talking five or six, seven, eight days in the hospital,” Wethel said. “Now, with this new procedure, it’s two to three.”
Morley’s hospital stay was relatively short.
“I ended up coming home in two days,” she said.
MercyOne has used da Vinci robotic systems to treat kidney, prostate and gynecological problems.
Its latest da Vinci device, the Xi, broadened the scope of available procedures.
“The arms articulate differently,” Wethel said. “That allows us to do more general cases like hernias, colon cases, lung surgeries. That adds a new realm of surgical procedures.”
The articulating arms of the robot are able to perform repetitive tasks with a greater degree of precision.
“If (surgeons) were taking part of that colon out, historically they would have to use a stapler to staple that wound,” Wethel said. “With the da Vinci, they’re able to go in with a special instrument, and a hand movement (by the surgeon) tells it to tie a knot. When it ties that knot, every single knot is exactly the same. So, instead of a human surgeon doing it and one (knot) might be a little tighter than another, this is giving greater precision. And those sutures provide for better healing and less painful (recovery) than the stapler would if they were doing it in the old laparoscopic way.”
Dr. Philip Bailey, a surgeon with Dubuque Surgery, PC, uses a da Vinci system to perform hernia repair procedures at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
“The da Vinci allows us to do some surgeries robotically that we would otherwise do open,” Bailey said. “It helps with very precise manipulation of the instruments with some of the more challenging surgeries, where I’m working in very tight spaces near critical structures that I don’t want to injure.”
An open procedure typically might require an incision from the belly button to the bottom of the sternum, Bailey said.
“With the robot, we’re able to do the surgery with five small incisions, rather than with a 6- or 8-inch incision,” he said. “The trauma to the body is much less.”
That means a quicker recovery for the patient.
“That’s a significant benefit,” Bailey said. “Patients are able to go home one to two days after surgery.”
HOLD-YOUR-BREATH CANCER CAREFewer patient visits, more accurate treatments and fewer side effects are also hallmarks of a technologically advanced form of cancer treatment.
At Finley’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center in Dubuque, a system called VisionRT combines advanced CT scan imaging with the linear accelerator that administers radiation to cancerous tumors. The result enables staff to administer higher, more effective doses of radiation to cancerous cells while sparing more healthy cells. The higher doses mean fewer treatments.
“Because of the advanced imaging on the accelerator, we’re able to deliver a high dose of radiation with fewer side effects,” said Mike Kelly, the Wendt Center manager.
The center has incorporated the VisionRT motion management system within the past five years. It uses a system of cameras and advanced CT technology to tailor radiation treatments based upon the patient’s movements.
“It paints a 3-D image of the patient on the table,” Kelly said. “If the patient moves out of position — if the patient coughs or takes a deep breath — the system shuts the beam off automatically. The moment they are back within the limits we set, the beam turns back on.”
A type of challenging breast-cancer treatment has benefitted from recent advanced imaging. Wendt staff use a breath-hold technique to deliver radiation to cancerous tissue in the left breast with less risk of damaging the patient’s heart.
“The patient takes a deep breath, and holding it causes separation between the breast and the heart,” Kelly said.
The beam administering the radiation only works while that separation occurs during the held breath.
“There has been an amazing change in technology over the last five years,” Kelly said.
THE DIGITAL
DENTAL REVOLUTIONRyan Stuntz sees a revolution sweeping through his profession.
“The biggest thing you see is the switch from analog to digital dentistry,” said Stuntz, a Farley, Iowa, dentist and this year’s Iowa Dental Association president. “The digital revolution has really changed how we treat patients and our ability to handle more complex cases in a more predictable way.”
Stuntz has been in practice about 15 years. Like a lot of dentists, he routinely used materials to make physical impressions of teeth. Those days are ending.
“Now, we’re moving away from that to more digital work, where you would scan a patient’s mouth with a digital camera or a digital scanner, and then you’re able to make multiple casts with a 3-D printer,” Stuntz said.
One of the results is more accurate treatment planning.
“If we’re doing a couple of implants on a patient and it’s a tricky case — maybe there’s not enough bone — I scan their mouth, and then either I or the (oral) surgeon takes what’s called a cone-beam CT scan, which is a 3-D rendering of your head,” Stuntz said.
The rendering can be integrated with traditional 2-D X-ray imagery.
“The surgeon and I can go online and work together on that and manipulate it to see where is the best place to put these implants,” Kelly said. “It takes a lot of the guesswork and a lot of the human error out of it.
“When the surgeon goes to place the implant, he actually has a preset stent that he snaps into the mouth, so his hands are guided. These implants almost never miss now. Before this technology, it was up to the surgeon to guide it, and that takes a lot of skill to do.”
Stuntz said the cone-beam CT scanning device is his favorite technological advancement in dentistry.
“A lot of the time, a patient comes in with pain and you take a standard, 2-D X-ray, and when you’re looking at the X-ray, if the abscess is on the back of the tooth, you might not see it,” he said. “If you take a 3-D (scan), that abscess becomes very apparent. When you get that 3-D image, there’s much more accuracy to diagnose it. I’m able to do a lot less ‘Hey, let’s wait and see what happens,’ and do a lot more, ‘Yeah, this is what is going on, and this is how we should treat it.’ It makes you much more confident. You have less complications. It makes your treatment more efficient and more accurate.”
Stuntz also can use the advanced imaging technology in conjunction with a device called CEREC to create same-day, custom-designed dental crowns.
“So, the patient can come in without a tooth and leave with a tooth on the same day,” he said. “To put an actual crown on (before) could take months. If you can do that in one visit, the patient wins big time.”
PROGRESS WITH A PRICEWethel said MercyOne’s da Vinci Xi cost $1.7 million.
The Wendt Center’s latest linear accelerator, purchased three years ago, cost $3.2 million, Kelly said. That’s in addition to $300,000-per-year service contracts.
Stuntz’s cone-beam CT scanning device costs about $80,000.
Shane, whose teaching assignments at Iowa include a course on the cost-effectiveness of health care, said the adoption of technological advancements and the impact on overall health-care costs is something economists have watched for years.
“The estimates vary about the effect of new technology on health care costs, anywhere from 25% to 50% (of increases),” he said.
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimates that national health spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year until 2027, when the total annual costs will reach nearly $6 trillion. By comparison, the U.S. military budget for fiscal year 2019 was about $693 billion.
By 2027, the health-care share of the gross domestic product will increase to 19.4%. It stood at 17.8% in 2019.
Shane illustrates the cost of medical technology by comparing the cost differences between iPhones and high-definition televisions.
“When every new iPhone comes out, it remains expensive,” he said. “Despite the fact that the technology of high-definition TVs is increasing, the prices (of TVs) have come down because there is competition and consumers find it easy to comparison shop for a TV.”
Such competition and consumer shopping is rare when it comes to expensive medical devices, Shane said, and newer models are attractive in medicine.
“In the U.S., we adopt new technology very quickly,” Shane said.
Shane points to Medicare’s inability to negotiate as among the factors that keeps medical technology costs high compared to consumer products.
“The United States has very little leverage,” he said. “Compare it to Walmart.”
Walmart’s volume of purchases — often the retailer is the largest single purchaser from its suppliers — enables it to more easily dictate the prices it pays and passes on to consumers, Shane said.
“Walmart can bludgeon its suppliers because of its big volume,” he said.
Wethel argues that the cost of health care declines because of the new devices.
“Patients spend less time in the hospital, and they’re at less risk for infection,” he said. “That’s how we’re able to save money on health care. The longer a patient stays in the hospital, the higher risk they are for any of these complications.”
Shane said wages associated with advanced medical technology might blunt health care cost savings.
“In medicine, new technology may still require the services of a doctor or an expensive technician,” he said. “We haven’t gotten to the point where robots are doing the surgeries without getting help from the doctor. Maybe if we do, the cost will come down.”
Costs also could rise, Shane said, because technological advances tend to widen the pool of people eligible for treatment.
“In the 1960s and ’70s, open-heart surgery was the only way to treat severe heart disease,” Shane said. “Then, angioplasty technology gave treatment opportunities for patients with less-severe heart disease for whom open-heart surgery wasn’t a feasible option. That’s not reducing the overall cost because it’s opening up treatment to so many more people.”
As for hospitals that tout advanced medical technology as lessening a patient’s time spent in the hospital, Shane said “the hospital might be right.”
“There could be a shorter length of stay, but they also may be able to do more (procedures),” he said. “So, instead of a five-day stay in the hospital, it’s a two-and-a-half-day stay, but instead of one patient, there are three there.”