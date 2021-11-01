ST. DONATUS, Iowa — As a young girl, Ardella Lenz would see Marvin Weber while fishing in his father’s pond.
The Weber and Lenz families farmed just over the hill from one another on Olde Davenport Road and Centerville Road. The children went out from time to time to catch the small fish.
“She had her eye on me then,” Marvin said, 65 years after the two were married.
When he was 19, Marvin asked Ardella on a date while taking his mother to a card party at church. At 15 years old, Ardella said no, though she wanted to say yes.
“I was too young,” Ardella said. “My folks were strict, they wouldn’t let me go out.”
Marvin was soon drafted and sent to serve in California for two years. Ardella wrote him a letter every week.
When he got back to Iowa, Marvin asked Ardella out a second time.
Again, Ardella was hesitant. During his time in the service, Marvin had a girlfriend, though he said they’d broken up.
“I wasn’t going to break them up, so I said no,” Ardella said. “He came back the next time and he said he didn’t have a girlfriend and brought a friend with him to prove it.”
The third time was the charm and Ardella agreed to go with Marvin to dance at Melody Mill in Dubuque.
“We had a crush on one another for years,” Ardella said.
The couple dated for six months. On Thanksgiving, Marvin gave Ardella a ring. Several months later, they were married on June 12, 1956, at Saint Theresa Church in La Motte, Iowa.
That day, they held a dance at Melody Mill, a dinner at The Chateau in Dubuque and a reception at the Knights of Columbus hall in Dubuque.
For eight years, the couple lived in St. Donatus. Marvin worked as a milkman and a cheesemaker.
At one of the farms where Marvin picked up milk, he envisioned a future for the family.
“It was a nice farm,” Marvin said.
The farmhouse met Ardella’s expectations as it had both a bathroom and a furnace, her two must-haves.
They bought the farm in 1963 and moved there in 1964. By that point, the family had grown to four children — Karen (Connolly) and Steve, Kevin and Allen Weber.
All of the children say that Marvin and Ardella were always side by side on the farm.
“What can you say about 65 years of marriage with working side by side most of the years,” Steve wrote.
Marvin bought Ardella a tractor, and they did everything from making hay to picking corn.
“If he was in the field, I was in the field,” Ardella said.
Ardella did the cooking and filled the freezer with sweets — cinnamon rolls, whoopie pies, cookies and cakes.
For decades, the couple belonged to card clubs. Marvin was the Dubuque County Farm Bureau president and a La Motte Knights of Columbus member. Ardella took up woodworking and made Christmas ornaments for the children.
In 1983, the Webers moved again, to a smaller farm between Dubuque and St. Donatus after their sons found jobs outside the farm.
For 13 years, Marvin and Ardella would go on daily walks.
Marvin only gave up farming when an accident last year left him unable to tend to the farm.
“I was in a bad fire,” Marvin said.
Marvin and Ardella usually did everything together, but when Ardella broke her ankle last spring, she had to stay home.
He went out to burn brush alone.
“There was no wind, and as soon as I had the brush fire lit, here comes a 40 mph wind,” Marvin said.
The fire spread, and Marvin wasn’t able to put it out. He passed out.
“Down I went and there I lay, and the fire passed over me,” Marvin said. “It did a good job of burning my hair. I had rubber boots on that day to get across the creek and they caught on fire. They were burned hot and that’s what hurt my leg.”
When Marvin didn’t come home for dinner, Ardella grew worried.
From the porch, Ardella saw their John Deere Gator blow up. She called the neighbors for help.
Marvin was flown to Iowa City, where he spent four weeks alone with no visitors. His family couldn’t come because of pandemic restrictions.
Marvin lost a leg, but he survived. Then, this year, Ardella was diagnosed with cancer. After treatment, the doctors told her the cancer was gone.
“Last year was bad, this year was terrible,” Marvin said.
Their friends and neighbors supported the family. Marvin received over 100 get-well cards.
“They helped us pull through,” Ardella said.
Ardella and Marvin have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They expect the family to grow, with four more on the way.
Marvin said that working together, love and faith helped keep their marriage strong.
“Farming together kept our love strong,” Ardella said.