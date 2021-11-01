A Dubuque church will hold another free food distribution event this weekend. 

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting the event from 9 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church, 1755 Delhi St., according to a online release. 

The distribution is in partnership with St. Stephen's Food Bank. 

Organizers ask that people stay in vehicles while food is brought to them. 

The church also has a miniature food pantry on a post outside of the church and a food cabinet inside the church entryway. Both are open all day, every day. 

