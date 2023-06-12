PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Supporters of a Platteville museum are holding a fundraising raffle.

Tickets for the Friends of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums Pick & Gad Raffle are $20 and available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the museum, 405 E. Main St., Platteville.

Recommended for you