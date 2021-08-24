PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has broken another annual fundraising record.

During the 2021 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the foundation raised nearly $4.8 million from more than 4,600 donors, according to a press release.

That exceeds the previous fiscal year by approximately $800,000.

Most of the proceeds were unrestricted gifts or those that benefit students directly through scholarships and the Pioneers Helping Pioneers emergency funding program, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/38Wol2L.

Tags

Recommended for you