PATCH GROVE, Wis. — School districts across rural swaths of Wisconsin continue facing challenges as students cope with a lack of reliable broadband internet.
In the southwest corner of the state, as many as 10% percent of surveyed students in local districts said they lacked broadband, according to recently released data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Even those with access reported unreliable connections — as many as 41% of respondents in some school districts.
Disparities were thrust into the spotlight last year when schools pivoted to virtual instruction with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We noticed the difficulties with the rural broadband connection when we started to use more data, Zoom and more interactive things,” said River Ridge School District Superintendent Clay Koenig. “We realized that some (students) don’t have the capability of doing everything we wanted to do.”
Access to high-speed internet is crucial in the classroom, where course content, research and homework are increasingly completed virtually.
Academic achievement can suffer without it, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often disproportionately impacting students of color, impoverished students and rural students.
In the River Ridge district, only 1% of surveyed students reported lacking internet access in their primary residence. However, 39% of students with broadband reported the connection was unreliable and prone to interruptions.
River Ridge, like many rural districts in southwest Wisconsin, provided mobile hot spots to students without broadband access.
Nearly 7.5% of surveyed students in the Benton School District lacked broadband. More than 21% of students who had broadband internet said the connection was unreliable.
Superintendent Todd Bastian said the district was well aware of the problem when staff distributed nearly 20 hot spots during the pandemic.
“Even the (mobile) hot spots aren’t going to work well in some places because of a lack of cell towers,” Bastian said. “I know it was stressful on families.”
Koenig has appealed to state lawmakers to ask them to work on expanding broadband access.
Wisconsin’s utility regulator, the Public Service Commission, annually issues grants to developers to incentivize broadband expansion in underserved areas. A recent bill proposed by GOP lawmakers would allocate $500 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid for that purpose.
“I’m incredibly pleased with some of the smallest (internet) providers,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who is sponsoring the legislation. “They are getting service to areas that the great big multi-billion-dollar corporations aren’t looking at.”