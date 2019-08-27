A group of descendants of Union Civil War veterans is hosting a ceremony to honor the last Civil War soldier buried in Iowa County, Sgt. Jeremiah Humbert, according to a press release.
The event is 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Waldwick Cemetery on Iowa County W, about one mile north of the intersection of Iowa County W and Iowa County S.
The ceremony to honor Sgt. Jeremiah Humbert will include a musket salute and placing of a Last Soldier Marker on his grave.
For more information, contact Dave Daley at 414-418-5112.