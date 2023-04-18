STOCKTON, Ill. — Officials said a sixth-grade student at Stockton Middle School died as a result of a crash involving a utility vehicle over the weekend in Jo Daviess County.
Eli Henderson died after the crash, according to a statement posted on the Stockton Community Unit School District 206 website.
A press release issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department states that deputies were dispatched at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday to 3004 S. Fairway Road, rural Stockton, for a UTV crash with entrapment.
“Upon arrival it was discovered a UTV being operated by a juvenile with another juvenile passenger on private property had rolled over after striking a stump,” according to the release. Both occupants of the UTV were thrown from the vehicle and the operator of the UTV was pinned underneath it.
The operator of the UTV was transported by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of his injuries but later died from the injuries.
The release does not identify the juveniles, but the school district statement identifies the deceased as Henderson.
“Eli’s family and friends will need your support and prayers during this most difficult of times,” the school district statement reads. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”
District officials have called upon an area school intervention team to address the needs of students, parents and school personnel, according to the statement.
Counselors are available at each of the district’s schools today “for any student or staff member who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss,” according to the statement.
“We understand if your child may not be able to attend school (today) as a result of Eli’s passing,” the statement reads. “Please reach out to the school offices as needed. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child during this process.”