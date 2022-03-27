BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lori Lensch was originally drawn to the butterfly garden at Bellevue State Park because of a lifelong love for the graceful insects.
“I’ve always been interested in monarch butterflies. They intrigue me,” she said.
After Lensch and her husband moved to Bellevue in 2016, she frequented the butterfly garden, where she would find monarch butterfly eggs on milkweed plants.
She also found that the garden needed some attention.
“I noticed it was starting to look a little in disarray,” she said. “I knew there were people in the community that were trying to keep it up, but it was starting to become overrun by weeds.”
After talking with some friends, she launched a group supporting the butterfly garden. The group soon became Friends of Bellevue State Park, which recently received 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and has been responsible for cleaning up the butterfly garden and the surrounding natural area.
“Lori has taken the bull by the horns and created a great group of volunteers and is spearheading the whole project,” said Jason Gilmore, park ranger at Bellevue State Park and Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. “The butterfly garden looks better than it has since it was started.”
Friends of Bellevue State Park had its first major event in the fall of 2020. During a community cleanup day, over 25 people showed up to pull weeds, remove invasive plants and trim bushes.
“Once we saw how many people loved the butterfly garden and wanted to see it brought back to life, that was the energy that we needed,” Lensch said.
Friends of Bellevue State Park now has a board of directors, on which Lensch serves as vice president, and holds monthly meetings.
Members have collaborated with Department of Natural Resources officials to host and promote community hikes and cleanup events at the park. They also partnered with local businesses and community organizations to install a new sign at the butterfly garden’s entrance, a new storage shed and a clay-based pond.
Lensch also regularly volunteers to lead programs at the park when DNR officials are unavailable, giving tours to school groups and supervising student cleanup days.
“She has a great positive attitude and is always there when you need her,” Gilmore said. “She’s willing to go the extra mile.”
Last summer, Lensch received the Governor’s Volunteer Award from the State of Iowa for her work at Bellevue State Park.
“Despite the fact that I got the sheet of paper, it is truly an award for everyone in this community,” she said. “Without volunteers and without the community, we don’t have these beautiful things like Bellevue State Park.”