Area Iowa lawmakers disagree on which bills from the recently wrapped 2023 session would help the state’s workforce shortage — a priority heading into the session — and by how much.
The Legislature’s Republican majority made numerous, simple changes to reduce certifications and other requirements for specific industries, created a few new programs and funding pools highlighted by area lawmakers and passed a law to lower restrictions for teen workers — all, at least in part, aimed at bolstering the state’s workforce.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said that a multifaceted approach and sticking to Republicans’ fiscally conservative course could help workforce.
“We’re talking about health care, education and pro-taxpayer policies like our tax (cut) agenda — those all feed into the workforce issue,” she said.
Area Democrats bemoaned the loosening of teen worker restrictions, said the majority shortchanged supports — like child care — which would benefit workforce and focused on controversial, socially conservative bills that will hurt workforce.
“The solution to the workforce crisis is not turning the clock back to 1938 by unraveling Iowa’s child labor laws so that billionaires like the Koch Brothers can exploit children to line their own pockets,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “And we definitely won’t solve it by attacking and marginalizing people for being different.”
Area employers and business leaders acknowledge some likely benefits of the industry-specific regulation reductions and funding pools, but generally said they were uncertain if the 2023 session will yield many results.
Workforce
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the Dubuque Metropolitan Area’s labor force was 56,344 in March, down from 57,218 in February 2020. Employment was 54,398, down from 55,070 in February 2020, but up from the 49,194 valley immediately after the pandemic shut down the economy. The metro’s unemployment rate is 3.1%, just what it was in February 2020.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, other employers and local governments all listed workforce improvements as a priority for the session, as employers were concerned about vacancies even before the pandemic.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, pointed to the creation of the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship as a big step in the long run.
“That creates the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Account,” she said. “There are youth in high school who aren’t enjoying it and want to get into the workforce without more schooling. Allowing them to step into workforce training is a bold step for Iowa.”
The Health and Human Services budget passed by the Legislature includes an additional $15 million for Iowa nursing homes through increased Medicaid reimbursement rates and $13 million more in Medicaid reimbursement for mental health and substance abuse treatment services. Statewide, health care and social assistance jobs were down 3,500 from before the pandemic, including in nursing homes and mental health.
Mike Fidgeon, CEO of Hillcrest Family Services, said he was still waiting to see what all the reimbursement increases could be used for, but said any increases would be an improvement.
“We’re not certain how that will impact us and what can be reimbursed,” he said. “But we’re encouraged and supported the increases.”
A big gap identified by business leaders ahead of the session was support for child care providers and access.
“There are steps the state can take to continue to support and improve the child care system,” said Ryan Sempf, vice president of outreach and government affairs for the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. “We would like to see some additional support for child care facilities. There was discussion about exempting them from property taxes, which would have kept money in the pockets of the workforce.”
The Legislature did pass a bill that expands eligibility for state child care assistance, but also increased work requirements for that program.
Koelker said it was not necessarily the state’s job to prop up child care, even if it would help workforce.
“We did not pass a huge bill to pay for everyone’s child care,” she said. “But we’ve alleviated a lot of rules and restraints for child care. We do have systems in place for the vulnerable and for the single, working moms. But to have child care put on the backs of the taxpayers would not be right.”
Lundgren marshalled the teen-workers bill through the House Commerce Committee, which she chairs, and said it was a positive.
“It’s just one piece of a lot of working pieces that would open up opportunities for employers to find employees,” she said. “But there were a lot of misconceptions about that bill.”
The bill, now law, would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants with a parent’s permission, until food service ends and if all employees undergo sexual harassment training. Also, 16- and 17 year-olds could work in some currently prohibited jobs — woodworking, operating power saws, roofing and demolition — as part of a work-based learning program.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, said she supported the bill, but that solving workforce was “not the point of the bill,” from her perspective.
The Legislature also reduced a number of licensure requirements specific to communities bordering another state, like those in Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties. These would allow certification in Iowa for would-be teachers and dental assistants, among other jobs, if the neighboring state joins the same compact.
Jochum argued that Iowa Republicans’ high profile bills to remove “sexually explicit” materials from schools (chiefly using examples with LGBTQ+ content), banning transgender people from school bathrooms which align with their gender identity, barring the acknowledgement of gender identity or sexual preference in kindergarten through sixth grade and more would harm workforce more than anything passed to improve it.
“The laws that were passed this year by the Republican supermajority and led by Governor Reynolds will push people away from Iowa rather than attract new families to move here and to retain Iowa’s youth to stay and make Iowa their home,” she said.
Koelker agreed that some introduced legislation would have gone too far, but that Iowa is still an open and attractive place for workers.
“You notice there were a lot of LGBTQ+ bills filed, but how many actually made it through?” she said. “How many actually impacted the workforce? I met my eighth couple just in one week, all different ages, who all came from either California or Colorado to Iowa.”
