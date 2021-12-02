Dubuque-area children asked Santa to bring them Little Tikes kids’ furniture, Nintendo sets and even dolls bearing the likeness of nerdy sitcom character Steve Urkel 30 years ago.
St. Nicholas could skip the New Kids on the Block dolls, though.
The Telegraph Herald examined the top toys of the holiday season in its Dec. 8, 1991, edition.
TOYS THAT TOP THE LIST
Johnny wants a Super Nintendo. Susie wants a Barbie doll. Nellie wants a Magic Copier.
Kids’ Christmas wish lists have come a long way since the days when they’d ask Jolly Old St. Nicholas for a pair of skates, a sled or a storybook.
The list of the most popular Christmas toys changes every year, but there are always some holdovers from the past.
Just ask the man who knows better than anybody — Santa Claus.
The Kennedy Mall Santa said youngsters who visit him still request Barbie dolls and Nintendo sets, as they have in recent years.
Unlike last year, however, requests for scooters are rare, he said.
And some new items are being whispered into Santa’s ear — including the Magic Copier by Tyco, a device that produces copies of a child’s artwork.
Angela Bourdon, spokeswoman for Toys ‘R’ Us, said Magic Copiers may be the 1991 equivalent of Cabbage Patch Kids in the mid-’80s.
“There are signs that this toy may already be in short supply,” she said.
Local stores that sell toys are reporting high demand for:
- The Nerf bow and arrow set which Dubuque Target store manager Mike Toskey calls “the sleeper hit toy of this year.” The movie “Robin Hood Prince of Thieves” has apparently boosted the toy’s popularity.
- Any plastic toys and kids’ furniture from Little Tikes.
- Dolls or toys from current TV shows. John Kuhlman, co-manager of Dubuque’s Venture store, said top-selling TV items include a doll of Steve Urkel, the nerdy character from the ABC sitcom “Family Matters” and any item from the Fox Network show “Beverly Hills 90210.”
- The videotape of the movie “E.T.” Sears sponsored a Thanksgiving television showing of the 1982 Steven Spielberg hit, then offered the videotape for sale. Don Potratz, manager of the Sears store in Kennedy Mall, said sales of the video — and any E.T. item — are flying high.
Among the “has-been” toys are New Kids on the Block dolls with cassettes — marked down from $24 to $7 at KayBee Toy and Hobby in Kennedy Mall.
And a new toy, projected as a national best-seller, isn’t moving very fast in at least one area store.
Bill Gross, manager of the Walmart store in Platteville, Wis., said the $200-plus price of the new Super Nintendo system is slowing sales. The new Nintendo has more capacity but can’t accommodate game cartridges from the old system.
Instead, Gross said, people are stocking up on Nintendo cartridges for the original system.
Bourdon, of Toys ‘R’ Us, said toymakers all over the country start predicting the hottest Christmas toys about 10 months in advance — at the annual Toy Fair in New York City.
But the real proof of a toy’s popularity, she said, comes in the week before Christmas, when most Americans do their shopping.
For example, a board game called “Mall Madness” appears to be a sleeper hit, particularly for parents of pre-teen girls who are too old for dolls and too young for makeup.