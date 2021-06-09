A new leader of a Dubuque-based nonprofit has been selected.
The Board of Directors of Hills & Dales announced Tuesday that Jack Mescher will step into the role of CEO upon the retirement of current CEO Marilyn Althoff on July 2. A press release states that Mescher has served as government relations and assistant director for Hills & Dales since March 2020.
“We are excited about Jack’s passion for the residents, clients and families supported by Hills & Dales and have every confidence in his ability to lead this next chapter of our organization,” said board President Brian Kane in the release.
Founded in 1973, Hills & Dales provides services to children and young adults with disabilities in eastern Iowa.
Althoff announced in November that she intended to retire after nearly 32 years with Hills & Dales, including serving as CEO since 2004.
Meanwhile, Mescher “has been involved with Hills & Dales in various ways over the past eight years, starting his career as a direct support professional and has also served as a legislative advocate and Hills & Dales board member,” the release states.
He and Althoff have been working together since February “to ensure a smooth transition,” the organization stated.