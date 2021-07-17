Police arrested a man Thursday night for his alleged participation in a 2019 burglary in Dubuque during which a gun was fired at people who interrupted the break-in.
Antonio J. Rodgers, 33, most recent address unknown, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. He is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree burglary. His next court hearing is set for July 26.
According to court documents, police responded to 2233 Jackson St. at 8:30 p.m. March 15, 2019, after gunshots were reported. They met with Shelby L. Buswell, 27, of that residence, who said she had received an alert from her home security system.
Buswell was in the hospital when she received the alert, so she contacted Johnny Webb, then 42, to investigate the possible break-in, according to court documents. Webb and his two sons, then ages 17 and 16, went to the home to investigate.
Webb saw two people inside Buswell’s apartment, according to court documents. He and his sons confronted the two men, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, Webb told police.
Webb and his sons fled the residence uninjured, as did the two burglars, according to court documents. Police later recovered three spent shell casings and found multiple bullet holes at the scene.
Buswell reported that a $500 belt had been stolen and that clothes and a pair of shoes were found in a bag at the residence, “as if the bag was going to be used to take more items out of the residence,” authorities said.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the burglars as Rodgers and Michael L. Brown, 41, of Dubuque. In September 2020, Brown entered an Alford plea to a charge of third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
He was sentenced to five years of probation, including one year at a residential treatment facility.
No charges related to the shooting have been filed.