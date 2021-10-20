During a forum held this afternoon in Dubuque, candidates to become the city's next mayor weighed in on everything from child care to the local economy.
Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick attended the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals monthly luncheon and were asked a variety of questions.
The forum was one of several pre-election events held prior to the mayoral election on Nov. 2. Both candidates are seeking to succeed Mayor Roy Buol, who, after serving nearly 16 years as mayor, is not seeking re-election.
Cavanagh and Resnick, who both hold seats on Dubuque City Council, made efforts to define themselves as unique candidates on Wednesday.
Resnick presented himself as a free thinker who does not allow partisan politics to sway him.
"My reputation on the council is to be an independent thinker," Resnick said, before adding a touch of humor. "If you look at other levels of politics, you can predict what they will say based on a D or an R. Well, I have a D and an R in my name. I am independent."
Cavanagh argued that the city needs strong leadership in the coming years, and that he is the ideal candidate to bring the community together.
"I want a mayor who is reaching out to people to make sure that everyone has a place at the table," Cavanagh said.
Both candidates were first asked how they would address child care shortages in the city.
Cavanagh said he believes the city should work to increase wages for child care workers and advocate for the passage of legislation that would make child care more affordable for families.
"I think it's an important role of the mayor to go to Washington D.C., talk with our legislators and advocate for what this community needs," Cavanagh said.
Resnick also advocated for the passage of federal legislation that would make childcare more affordable, along with adding his belief that the city can increase child care options by partnering with local non-profit organizations.
"It's all about partnering at the city level," Resnick said. "There are so many opportunities."
The candidates were also asked how they would work to retain Dubuque's younger population.
Resnick said the city needs to promote the creation of more jobs that will allow young people who want to live in Dubuque to have an opportunity to do so, along with advocating for a community that is more inclusive to all types of individuals.
"A lot of college folks would love to stay here, but they can't because there isn't a job here," Resnick said, later adding. "We want to be a welcoming place that is diverse, equitable and inclusive."
Cavanagh said expanding child care options will help to retain a younger workforce, along with continuing to provide the types of amenities that draw younger demographics.
"We need to have some of the really important things that young professionals need," Cavanagh said. "We need to attract workers from other towns in the region."