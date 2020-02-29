In response to public input, leaders of a local regional bus system are expected to change their door-to-door bus ride program to decrease costs for area residents.
Currently, the Region 8 Regional Transit Authority bus program offers rides to residents of Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties, picking them up from homes or preferred locations and dropping them off where they need to go. Riders must call 24 hours or more ahead of pickup.
None of that will change. However, the price riders pay could be altered significantly.
Currently, rides in the cities of Dubuque, Manchester and Maquoketa cost $6.75. Rides from rural areas cost $3.
However, public input has shown that the program is too costly and otherwise problematic for many parents whose children could use a ride.
“Our rule says that kids should pay at the bus,” Chandra Ravada, RTA director of transportation, planning and transit services, told Dubuque County supervisors this week. “They say, ‘I have a 7-year-old. He might forget (the money). What then? I can’t come out of the office to pick him up and drive them around.’”
RTA officials propose making rides free for children 15 and younger.
“Summer is coming,” Ravada said. “There will be a lot of activities for kids, but their parents have full-time jobs.”
As a parent, Supervisor Jay Wickham said he would have used the program as described.
“If you get all the parents to comply with your rules all the time, you’ll be fine,” he said.
Even though the rides would be free, children’s parents still would have to schedule them 24 hours in advance.
Other riders still would have to pay.
“The goal is to reduce the cost, but not make it free,” Ravada said. “We don’t want to make it free because if it’s free, people might cancel at the 11th hour. If they cancel at the 11th hour, that’s a cost for RTA.”
The new rates would be distributed geographically.
Inside the city of Dubuque, a ride would now cost $3. RTA would subsidize the other $3.75.
Inside other rural communities, rides would cost $3. RTA would subsidize $2.
Rides outside city limits would cost $2. RTA would subsidize $4.75.
These cost reductions and a planned outreach campaign are aimed at bringing rural riders into the fold.
“We had people in Dyersville who were feeling that they were left out, that we didn’t have service for them,” said Supervisor Dave Baker.
To pay for all of this, RTA requested $20,000 from Dubuque County and $5,000 each from Delaware and Jackson counties.
Wickham said he would prefer Dubuque pay the same as the other counties. But Ravada said Dubuque County has a much larger share of RTA riders.
The measure ultimately passed, 2-1, with Wickham opposed.
Supervisors in all three counties have signed off, and the RTA board will consider the change next week. Ravada said he expects the new rules to go into effect May 1.