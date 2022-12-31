A Dubuque nonprofit on Friday finalized the $2.5 million purchase of a former site of a health care company, with plans to transform it into a new child care center.
Dubuque Initiatives bought the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road. The child care center planned for the site initially will have 120 openings, with an eventual maximum capacity of 225.
“It’s something Dubuque Initiatives has been working on for quite some time,” said Kevin Lynch, president of Dubuque Initiatives’ board, of the project. “It’s a need that’s been expressed by the employers of Dubuque and the parents of young children that we need to have some different child care options available. Like many things, it takes a lot of partners, but Dubuque Initiatives is stepping up to fill this need, and we’re proud to be able to do it.”
Lynch said the goal is to have child care available in the building by the end of 2023. The facility will be run by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
“We want to work with the existing child care providers and not be seen as a negative,” Lynch added. “This is meant to be an ‘also.’”
The child care facility will take up about one-third of the 67,000-square-foot building, according to Dave Lyons, innovations consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and innovations consultant for Dubuque Initiatives in regard to the child care facility project. There also will be a playground and additional greenspace for the children.
Lynch said there have been a couple of entities that have expressed interest in the rest of space in the building, but no details were disclosed.
“We hope to house several complementary organizations that will work on making life better for little kids and better for parents and make Dubuque an even greater place,” he said.
The Chavenelle Road property has not been occupied in nearly three years, as Medline constructed a new facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West in 2020. The building had been for sale since 2018, when Medline began development on its current facility.
Medline initially had the Chavenelle Road property listed at a sale price of $5.9 million but sold the building to Dubuque Initiatives for less than half of that.
“Medline has been so generous and accommodating,” Lynch said. “I can’t express our gratitude enough.”
Kate Slattery, vice president of real estate, construction and facilities for Medline, said in an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald that Medline is “thrilled” by Dubuque Initiatives’ plans for the facility.
“When Medline was approached with the proposal to purchase the facility to convert it into a new, state-of-the-art child care center, we were happy to work together to complete the sale and ensure this facility would serve the city’s workforce for years to come,” Slattery said.
Dubuque Initiatives also applied for a state Child Care Business Incentive Grant for the project and was awarded $2.16 million in September. The organization has invested an additional $2.4 million as a match for that grant.
“The theory is that there are costs for this additional capacity,” Lyons said. “The first cost is the actual building and construction and remodeling. We don’t want that to fall to the workforce, so Dubuque Initiatives, in collaboration with the state (funds), take this cost off the table.”
Lyons said the goal of the facility is to specialize in types of care that might be difficult for existing centers to do and often are least available, such as infant care, drop-in care and shift care.
Having these types of care can help recruit workforce, Lyons said, such as expectant parents looking for a community with open infant care slots.
“There are also people who went from working in the office to working from home during the pandemic,” he added. “Now, they want to come back to the office a couple of days a week, and it can be hard to find child care designed to be affordable on a part-time basis.”
To make infant care, drop-in care and shift care more affordable, Lyons said collaborations with employers are being discussed.
These collaborations would involve parents still paying for child care, but employers could pay to keep that slot open and reserve needed child care capacity for their workforce.
“Many child care centers don’t open early enough for someone to have a 6 a.m. shift start,” he said. “It’s more expensive to have early start times or late stay times. There would be an opportunity for employees of whichever employer we are talking about to be able to have early child care at the same price. The extra cost of it being early or the extra cost of the child staying late would be the employers’ cost.”
Lyons said some employers already have done surveys to assess their workforce’s future child care needs and are waiting to hear what the employer cost would be to reserve capacity. GDDC also designed a free survey for employers who have not yet assessed their child care needs, he said.
GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson stressed that the new child care facility is not just for employees of businesses in the west side of Dubuque but for people throughout the entire region.
“It’s always difficult to determine if a child care facility should be closer to the home of the parent and child or closer to the workplace of the parent,” he said. “This location seemed to make great sense for the facility.
“We’re just excited that Dubuque Initiatives has embraced the need for expanded child care in the community, especially for that child care which is least available. They were willing to step up to the plate for what is a national problem, which is hopefully solved better in Dubuque.”
