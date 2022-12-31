Building sold
Dubuque Initiatives has purchased the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road for its planned child care facility.

A Dubuque nonprofit on Friday finalized the $2.5 million purchase of a former site of a health care company, with plans to transform it into a new child care center.

Dubuque Initiatives bought the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road. The child care center planned for the site initially will have 120 openings, with an eventual maximum capacity of 225.

