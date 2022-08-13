Busy Airport
Jets line the tarmac on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Officials estimate that 65 to 75 aircraft were on the tarmac.

Asked about the dozens of commercial and private aircraft that landed and took off from the runway Thursday, Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing had a concise assessment: “Busy day yesterday.”

By his own estimate, some 65 to 75 aircraft were on the tarmac at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, virtually all of them fans come for the Thursday night game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams.

