Asked about the dozens of commercial and private aircraft that landed and took off from the runway Thursday, Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing had a concise assessment: “Busy day yesterday.”
By his own estimate, some 65 to 75 aircraft were on the tarmac at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, virtually all of them fans come for the Thursday night game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams.
Among the aircraft landing at the airport were multiple commercial jetliners, including two Boeing 737s chartered by the Cubs and a group of fans; a 757 chartered by the Cincinnati Reds; a third 737 chartered by Reds fans; and three regional jets occupied by Reds fans, comparable in size to those flown by American Airlines on its Chicago O’Hare route.
Then there were the dozens of private jets and prop planes that flew in alongside them. The airport staff parked them parallel along a single runway, almost like a kid taking inventory of his toys.
“You come up with a playbook, and you come up with your plays,” Dalsing said. “It worked last year so we ran it this year.”
Dalsing estimated there were slightly more Reds fans flying in than Cubs fans, though he attributed this to the relative distance to Cincinnati compared to Chicago.
Most fans flew in Thursday morning and left that night, though a few came in early and a few stragglers were yet to depart as of Friday morning.
The Dubuque airport has the busiest air operations in Iowa, in part because of the University of Dubuque aviation program, Dalsing said.
An event like this requires months of preparation and extensive planning with local and state police, the Department of Transportation and a host of other agencies — as well as plenty of people on the ground.
“We have to make sure we have enough fuel, enough staff, enough volunteers, I could go on,” Dalsing said.
The evening game meant most planes flew out that night — a mass exodus in relative darkness, so as not to compromise the pilots’ night vision.
“For an event like this, it’s all hands on deck,” Dalsing said. “And they did a fantastic job.”
“Knocked it out of the park, you could say,” he added.
