GALENA, Ill. — A large crowd gathered Tuesday night at the site where the new Galena & U.S. Grant Museum will be built, and attendees cheered as the new design was unveiled.
The event was held next to the Nelson Stillman House at 513 Bouthillier St., and showcased the design for the new museum on which construction is set to begin next year.
The single-story, 8,500-square-foot building will be constructed using local limestone and will have a steep, gabled roof to match the historical elements of Galena’s architecture.
Charlotte Stryker, of Galena, said the new design will fit in well.
“I love it, I think it’s great,” Stryker said after the unveiling.
Nancy Breed, the former executive director of Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, said the new design fits within the mission of the museum and will be great to have an accessible space that can properly preserve the museum’s artifacts.
“I really love the architectural style and the materials of this new design,” Breed said.
The move to a new location has been in the works for years. Tessa Flak, the executive director of the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, said a new location will allow the organization to accommodate all visitors.
The current museum is located in the 1858 Daniel Barrows Mansion at 211 South Bench Street, Galena, and has been there for over 80 years.
“That building is antiquated and has a lot of electrical, plumbing, HVAC and ventilation issues, which, of course, causes a number of issues with our exhibits,” Flak said.
The current building is also not fully accessible, and those with disabilities cannot access the second floor.
“We just realize how critical it is to get it done,” said Jim Durrant, treasurer on the historical society’s board of directors.
Parking is also an issue because there is no off-street parking at the current museum. The new building will have a parking lot with about 40 stalls.
The cost of the project is estimated to be just over $6 million for the building and $2.5 million to move the artifacts over and supply the building with furnishings, exhibits and equipment, Flak said.
Last year, the historical society received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, which it matched to reach a total of $3.6 million. Flak said officials are still looking for the remaining $5.5 million needed to complete the construction and equip the building.
She said the historical society is assessing ways to save money and bring in grant funding for the project, adding there are more grants available for the exhibit portion of the project than for the construction part.
Due to Economic Development Administration grant requirements, construction will begin by April 2024 and the project will be completed by the summer of 2026, Flak said.
Doug Hilgendorf, president of Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society Board of Directors, said the museum will hopefully garner more visitors from the U.S. Grant Home State Historical Site because the new building will be visible from the Grant home.
Once everything is completed, Flak said the historical society estimates the museum will serve 40,000 visitors per year, more than double the 15,000 it sees now.
“We’re really trying to bring about a new vision to the museum,” Flak said.