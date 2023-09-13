Galena museum rendering
A rendering of the proposed Galena & U.S. Grant Museum.

GALENA, Ill. — A large crowd gathered Tuesday night at the site where the new Galena & U.S. Grant Museum will be built, and attendees cheered as the new design was unveiled.

The event was held next to the Nelson Stillman House at 513 Bouthillier St., and showcased the design for the new museum on which construction is set to begin next year.

