SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Starting in the April 2020 election, some Shullsburg voters will see a change in their ballots as council seats begin transitioning from designated aldermanic districts to at-large positions.
Shullsburg Common Council recently changed the election of council members from residents living in to all eligible voters in the city.
All four council seats would transition and the process will begin in 2020 and end in 2022, said Mayor Duane Wedige.
At present, two council members represent Ward 2, and Ward 1 and Ward 3. Each has its own council member.
Wedige said the council hopes to increase the number of candidates seeking city office.
Because the matter is considered a charter ordinance, it goes into effect 60 days after its publication date provided no petition is filed to take the question to referendum.